Feeling more tired than usual? well, the pandemic has left all of us feeling extra lethargic than ever. With gyms and physical training centres closed around the cities, we are all left with just one option — a home workout. To add some spice to the regular workout routines, Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait has shared her fitness mantra. Taking to her Instagram account, the 37-year-old actress shared a video of herself from her yoga session on Tuesday. Also Read - ‘I Felt Broken’: Malaika Arora Shares Her Workout Journey Post COVID-19 Recovery

Check Kubbra Sait Workout Post Here

In the video, Kubbra Sait can be seen doing yoga. She captioned the video: “Yoga bro, yoga…With a twist. Disco Dancer. To the spine, mind, and soul.” Haven’t seen the post yet? Have a look at it here: Also Read - See Malaika Arora Doing CAMATKARASANA Pose To Boost Self-Confidence

This is not the first time that the actress has shared her fitness routine with her fans. Earlier, Sait shared a video in which she can be seen doing push-ups, bench presses, chest flies, and everything in between. Here’s the post:

Wondering how these workout moves to help your body get toned? Here’s all you need to know about the workouts the actress is doing in the videos above.

Push-Ups

One of the most effective abs workouts is push-ups. And not just for toning the abs, traditional pushups are beneficial for building upper body strength. You do push-ups, it targets your main muscles such as — the triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. Push-ups are known as the best and effective exercise for building strength.

Bench Presses

This exercise is best for toning the muscles of your upper body, especially the pectorals, arms, and shoulders. Here are some of the benefits of doing bench presses — increasing upper body strength, improving muscular endurance, strengthening your core muscles to perform heavy abs workouts.

So what are you waiting for? grab your mat and start working out. Remember — a sedentary lifestyle can increase your chances of getting a virus attack.