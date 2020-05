Dance workouts in general are said to reduce anxiety and, when it comes to pole dancing, the endorphins released by exercise works wonders to reduce your overall stress.

Quarantine has led many B-townies to share a lot of fitness videos and actress Kriti Kharbanda is one of them. She recently posted a throwback video of herself where she is seen performing pole dance. Kriti keeps on trying new things when it comes to fitness and this Instagram post once again has left her fans mesmerized. The actress captioned her video saying. “Throwback to my favourite form of workout! Definitely regret not installing a pole at home. Adding this to my to-do list post the lockdown! What’s on your list!? What do u really miss doing!?” Check out the video here: Also Read - Working from home? Rujuta Diwekar shares 8 tips to ease neck and back pain

Needless to say, she is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood and her pole dance video is really giving everyone major fitness goals. For the unversed, pole dancing is also super beneficial for your health.

What are the benefits of pole dancing?

Pole dancing is a medium and high-intensity form of exercise, which works on your large and small muscle groups. Take a look at the specific health benefits of this amazing workout:

Increases strength

Pole dancing is an intense full-body workout, which targets your upper body, core and thighs. It includes repeatedly lifting your own body weight for longer periods of time and climbing up a vertical pole with zero footholds and inverting your body. However, this may sound very difficult initially but, once you begin doing it, you’ll very soon start to notice an improvement in your strength almost instantly.

Improves flexibility

One of the other great health benefits of pole dancing is that this form of workout improves your flexibility. The importance of flexibility is often overlooked but it makes you stronger in many ways as it reduces your risk of muscle injury and soreness.

Improves cardiovascular health

Cardiovascular health is very important as having a healthy heart lowers the risk of heart disease, strokes and heart attacks. And pole dancing is just aptly effective for your heart as any other intense training exercise. With pole dancing, all of your muscles are being exercised. This keeps the blood flow intact that is almost equal to a great cardio workout. This eventually leads to great cardiovascular health especially when performed 3-4 times per week.

Promotes weight loss

Pole dance can help you burn same amount of calories in 30 minutes as aerobics or calisthenics. Therefore, it is great for you to get rid of those extra kilos and it ensures a more sustainable weight loss over a long period of time. Pole dancing is a medium-intense full-body workout and works the muscles in a better manner than other forms of exercises.

Improves coordination

When you perform pole dancing, your muscles and movements are most likely to put all of your spins together into a routine. All you need to do is just find a perfect song and pick your best moves. This will improve the coordination in your body.

Reduced stress and anxiety

Dance workouts in general are said to reduce anxiety and, when it comes to pole dancing, the endorphins released by exercise works wonders to reduce your overall stress. This happens because, when you get stressed, adrenaline builds up which is great to tone down your stress levels.