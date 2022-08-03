Take Cues From Sara Ali Khan If You Are Looking For Some Midweek Fitspiration

Are you feeling too tired to go to the gym and need some midweek fitness inspiration? Here's Sara Ali Khan doling out some serious fitness inspiration for you to keep working out.

Midweek can feel like a stressful time when work may feel tiring and you don't feel like hitting the gym. A very simple reason could be that you have not recovered from the previous weekend. But did you know what's best at times when you want to deal with stress? Working out. For people who have been struggling to get moving and work out, then here is some midweek motivation for you from Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan is one actress who knows what fitness means and her fat-to-fit journey is not hidden from anyone. The 26-year-old actress never misses a chance to go to the gym and miss her routine. From cardio to Pilates, the Kedarnath actress does it all when it comes to fitness.

Sara Ali Khan's Workout For Some Mid-Week Fitspiration

Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram to share some fitness inspiration for you. Bringing back her famous shayari, she captioned the video, "It's good to be back. Hogaya holiday, come back on track. You must work hard, there's no easy hack. Just keep going, no time to slack. You cannot crack, so just attack! Oh! And remember to supplement this effort with a healthy snack."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Other Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Posts To Inspire You

Sara is a passionate fitness enthusiast who has always spoken out about PCOS and her weight-related challenges in the past. She frequently posts videos of her workouts on Instagram to inspire her followers. She engaged in a variety of activities during her sessions, such as push-ups and leaping squats. Here are some fitness posts to inspire you.

All About "Drive, Power, Putting In Work And Hours"

Sara shares a video on the weekend that will motivate you to hit the gym. She captioned the video, "It's about drive, it's about power. We stay hungry, we devour. Put in the work, put in the hours and take what's ours." Check out the video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Nothing Should Stop You From Working Out

Sara Ali Khan is someone who always takes time to go to the gym. She recently shared that she did not miss the gym even when she is on her period and was feeling tired. Check out Sara Ali Khan sweating it out like never before despite the problems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

