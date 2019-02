Urvashi Rautela is a model-turned-actress, who won the Miss Diva 2015. The talented actress also represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. Urvashi, who was seen in movies like ‘Sanam Re,’ ‘Great Grand Masti,’ ‘ Hate Story 4,’ and many more, makes it a point to stay in top shape. Here, we unravel her fitness formula for you.

Urvashi can be seen doing planks. You will be able to strengthen your core if you do planks regularly. Plank Pose reigns supreme owing to its ability to work all four muscle groups in the stomach. The plank can help strengthen the rectus abdominis (visual six-pack muscles), transverse abdominis (deep core stabilizing muscles), along with the internal and external obliques (hip and back mobilizing muscles). Along with your abdomen, doing plank pose can help you strengthen the muscles in your shoulders, chest, legs, and back. You will also be able to build lean muscles and get a toned body.

Furthermore, you will be able to get defined muscles and when you increase your muscle mass, you boost your resting metabolic heart rate, which in turn helps you burn a lot of calories. As your abdominal muscles tend to become stronger, your body becomes less reliant on the overuse and overextension of your back muscles. It will also work on your shoulder, chest and abs, Ta da, you will be able to improve your posture.

You will spot her doing skipping. Do you know that it is the best form of cardio exercises, which can help you pump up your heart rate and enhance blood circulation? Your cardiovascular framework tends to include your heart, along with your arteries and veins which circulate blood and oxygen between your heart and also the other organs of your body. By enhancing the capacity of this framework, your heart will be able to perform more efficiently. Thus, you will be able to do your real-world activities easily. In case, you are looking out for options to cut down those excess kilos then start skipping right away! It can surely help you get back in shape. It will allow you to burn those maximum number of calories. Not only this, you will be able to enhance your agility, stamina and flexibility too. So, get rid of your sedentary lifestyle as soon as possible and say hello to a healthy lifestyle. Remember that exercising regularly can help you keep various health ailments like high blood pressure and many more, away!