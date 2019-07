Nora Fatehi, who has garnered enough attention because of her super-steamy performance in the song ‘Dilbar Dilbar’, is again the talk of town for another song. We are sure, most of you must have seen her gyrate to the song ‘Saki Saki’. She can be seen there showing off some sizzling belly dance moves.

Well, the steps are not easy. You need a lot of practice and fitness to be able to deliver them perfectly. This 27-year-old Canadian actor practiced dance workouts for years to get the toned body shape she flaunts. She has managed to be in the limelight in India through sheer talent, killer looks and a sizzling body. If you have not watched her recent dance video, go on Youtube and see how she turns up the heat. One thing that will surly strike you would be her curvaceous body. Want to know the secret behind the ravishing body of Nora Fatehi?

Have a look:

Scroll through Nora Fatehi’s Instagram feeds. You will know that pole dance, belly dance and Pilates are the secrets behind her toned body. A leading website quoted her as saying, “I don’t regularly work out or hit the gym as I tend to lose weight very easily. I used to do Pilates, which I found great for toning up, but I love a bit of thickness especially in the lower body.” She also stated, “Whenever I get the chance I definitely dance, not as much as I would like but I try to make time. I guess you can say that any form of workout or exercise for me would be dance.”

Let’s know how these three things contribute to fitness and flexibility.

Belly dance

Dancing has always been known to help in weight loss. It improves heart and lung conditions and tones the muscles. If you are on a quest for a flat tummy, belly dancing is just the thing for you. It can actually help you reach your weight loss goal. The dance basically involves movement of muscles in the abdominal and pelvic region.

Belly dance is just perfect for those looking to strengthen their core muscles. In this dance, the entire torso bends and rotates. This tones your midsection. The dance involves every single muscle in the core. It aids in digestion and improves sleep, and this helps you to lose weight faster. Additionally, this dance form can decrease backaches and improve your body posture. If you perform this dance daily, it can strengthen your bones and joint and, thereby, decrease your risk of osteoporosis.

Pole dance

Pole dancing is an intense activity that works on your upper body, core and thigh. It involves lifting your own body weight repeatedly for a long period of time. This helps to increase your body strength. Also, this core workout increases your flexibility and minimises your risk of getting muscle injury and muscle soreness. Even if you are looking to burn the calories you have consumed, just hit the pole.

It is a medium-intense full-body exercise that works on the muscles in a most intense way than various other forms of workouts. Pole dance is good for your cardiovascular health, metabolism, coordination and body balance. This dance form increases your endurance and confidence, which are good for various other aspects of life as well.

Pilates

It is a mild form of exercise that strengthens your muscles and improves body posture, flexibility and alignment. It targets the core and improves your general fitness and overall well-being. One of the best things about Pilates is that, practicing it is associated with less chances of injury than other strenuous exercises. It constantly keeps you in sync with your breathing and body moves. That is why, it is said that Pilates focuses on the mind-body connection.

Pilates can help you trim and tone your leg and buttock muscles. Though considered suitable for both beginners and those who are already performing some kinds of exercises, it is not for you if you are suffering from osteoporosis. Also, if you are at risk of blood clots, unstable blood pressure and a herniated disk, you should avoid stay away from Pilates. But it will help you if you suffer from lower back pain.

Diet routine of Nora Fatehi

As far as food is concerned, Nora Fatehi is not a diet person at all. She doesn’t follow a strict fitness diet. A leading website quoted her saying, “I don’t follow any diet plan and I never have. Food for me is something I enjoy. So, I eat whatever I like. That includes carbs and desserts too. I admit I do eat junk like pizzas, burgers and whatever else makes me happy.” Well, she doesn’t keep an eye on food and also does not like hitting the gym. Still, she has the kind of body you may be willing to die for. Most probably, her metabolism is in her favour.

But, as mentioned earlier, you cannot just give credit to her body’s ability to burn calories more efficiently. The super-hot actress does more than just rely on that. Anyway, Nora Fatehi does talk about her daily simple diet that includes almond milk for breakfast, soup or salad for lunch, lots of fruits and chicken, broccoli and mashed potatoes for dinner. Well, almond milk is extremely nutritious, and it is low in calories. Being rich in fibre, salad helps you feel full for a longer duration and fruits are just perfect to prevent sugar cravings.