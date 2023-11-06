Take A Look At Katrina Kaif's Extreme Training for 'Tiger 3': 'Many Days, I Was So Tired'

It is no secret that Katrina Kaif is a gym freak. The 40-year-old actor is very particular about her workout schedule and is often seen sweating it out in the gym -- doing different kinds of routines, some of which are super complex -- especially if she is shooting for a film that requires intensity and a lot of action, or a song for which she has to do some difficult moves. But sometimes, all these vigorous activities can take a toll on her body. So, what does she do?

Katrina, who will next be seen in the hit action franchise 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan, knows when to take a step back and when to push her limits. The actor took to Instagram to write a candid post detailing the many setbacks that she faces when doing the action genre, especially one like 'Tiger...' in which she essays the role of Zoya Humaimi, an ISI agent.

"For me, when Tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within," Katrina, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, wrote. "Someone once told me, 'Pain is just another sensation Don't be afraid of it, don't run from the pain'," she continued.

Talking about her preparation process, Katrina wrote: "Many days, I was so tired; it felt different this time tougher. My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today." She added that during training, she created for herself an alter ego. "So even if I was tired, SHE wasn't tired; she was going to war! Your mind will stop you much before your body does."

In the videos accompanying the caption, Katrina was seen doing squats with a kettlebell. In another instance, she was seen nailing some kicks with her trainer. In one of the videos, the star was seen doing an extreme exercise that required her to balance her weight on her arms with her torso facing the ceiling, followed by some leg stretching. Some high kicks were followed by videos of her trainer helping her with lymphatic drainage massage on her neck.

The last photo on the carousel was a still from the film.

Katrina's workout routine is truly inspiring; don't you agree?