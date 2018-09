To improve your flexibility, balance and to strengthen your body, swiss ball helps a lot. Over other fitness tools, swiss ball exercises have a noticeable advantage when it comes to maintaining proper body weight. However, you must know how to use it correctly to reap all the benefits of the Swiss ball.

Swiss ball comes in different sizes. This bouncy ball works on all the major and minor muscle groups in your body. It also makes you put in extra strength and muscle power to complete the exercise because it acts as a resistance. These exercises help build a pain-free back and a strong core.

Swiss ball dumble tricep extension

Step 1: Sit on the stability ball and grab the dumbbells.

Step 2: Rest your upper back on the ball, shins should be at right angles with the thighs, and feet flat and shoulder-width apart, in line with your knees.

Step 3: Keep your glutes and core engaged. Hips in line with the upper back.

Step 4: Lift your hands right above your head. Breathe in and flex your elbows.

Step 5: Slowly drop your forearms until the dumbbells are in line with your ears. Make sure when you flex your hands your elbows point towards the ceiling.

Step 6: Exhale and push your forearms up and extend your hands back up right above your head.

Step 7: Practise 3 sets of 15 reps.

Swiss ball rear deltoid row

Step 1: Lie on your belly on the Swiss ball. Support your lower body on your toes.

Step 2: Hold a dumbbell in each hand and let the weight on your body fall on the Swiss ball.

Step 3: In line with your spine try to keep your neck.

Step 4: Extend your arms sideways, bend your elbows a little. Then lift your arms until they are in line with your shoulders.

Step 5: Pause for a second and slowly lower your arms.

Step 6: Practise 2 sets of 15 reps

Swiss ball decline push-ups

Step 1: Roll up on a Swiss ball and walk on your hands and

Step 2: Roll ahead until your knees and shins are resting on the Swiss ball, support the rest of the body on your palms.

Step 3: Keeping your core engaged and palms facing forward,

Step 4: Push your body down by flexing your elbows until your chin is about to touch the ground.

Step 5: And come back up.

Step 6: Practise 3 sets of 15 reps.