125-Year-Old Yoga Guru Swami Sivananda Follows Oil-Free Boiled Diet For Health Living, Does Yoga Regularly

Yoga guru Swami Sivananda not only dedicated his life to mankind but is also sworn by a healthy diet and regular yoga practices. Read on to know his fitness secrets.

Walking down the palatial Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan with barefoot, 125- year-old Yoga guru, Swami Sivananda received the fourth highest civilian award for his contribution to the field of yoga, earlier this week. The oldest man to receive the Padma Shri award was praised by many for his fitness and flexibility at this age. He won the hearts of people all over the country when videos of him prostrating before Prime Minister Narendra Modi before receiving his honour went viral on social media.

#WATCH Swami Sivananda receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind, for his contribution in the field of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/fMcClzmNye ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

Born on 8 August 1896, to a small village in the Sylhet district (now in Bangladesh), lives a very simple life, working for mankind. He also believes a lot in staying positive for a healthy and longest life. He says, "The world is my home, its people are my fathers and mothers, to love and serve them is my religion".

The Secret To Healthy Living

Not only for receiving a Padma Sri award but Swami Sivananda was also praised for staying so fit and healthy at this age. Swami Sivananda's healthy and long life has drawn attention from across the globe, including his commitment to motivating countrymen for COVID vaccination after immunising himself at the age of 125 years. Let's take a sneak peek into Swami Sivananda's secret for his disease-free and tension-free longest life.

To begin with, Yoga guru Swami Sivananda not only dedicated his life to mankind but is also sworn by a healthy diet and regular yoga practices. His daily diet consists of oil-free foods, which are mostly boiled. He also practices yoga every morning to stay fit and healthy. Let's know why a healthy diet with only boiled foods and no oil is important and how doing yoga regularly can help one to live long. He also practices 'power yoga'. Take a look at this video:

Just look at the power of #YOGA - a priceless gift from Sanatan Dharma..!! Watch this inspiring video of 125 year old Yoga Guru Swami Sivananda - an oldest man ever to receive a #PadmaShri award. 😍😍👇 pic.twitter.com/fzRSJjEK8K Dr. Mamata R. Singh (@mamatarsingh) March 23, 2022

Benefits of Oil-Free Diet

As you age, you are required to follow some of the simple, yet effective diet swaps to stay healthy and fit. When you follow an oil-free diet, you basically help your body to not get high on Cholesterol levels. Oils are full of fats, unhealthy ones, and this is the source of high cholesterol.

Oils are also high in calories, which makes a person prone to gain unhealthy weight and thus invites several health-related problems. An oil-free diet is also good for your heart health. Too much consumption of oil can lead to fatal cardiovascular diseases.

An oil-free diet also provides benefits to those who are suffering from Type-2 Diabetes. In case, you are also trying to go oil-free, make sure to connect with a doctor and then do the changes to your diet.

"I wake up at 3 am and go to the Ganga River for a bath. Then I do Yoga. I eat very simple food with little or no oil and spices. I come from a very poor family and till date, I never had a full diet. I eat only half of my appetite. It keeps reminding me of my humble background," IANS quoted Swami Sivananda as saying.

Benefits of Doing Yoga Regularly

What happens to your body when you practice yoga regularly? It not only helps you to stay fit and strong, but regular yoga also helps in keeping diseases at bay. Here are some of the benefits of doing yoga every morning:

It helps in improving strength, balance, and flexibility. Suffering from any kind of back pain? do yoga regularly, as it helps in keeping muscle ache, back pain at bay. Yoga is also beneficial for patients with arthritis. Yoga promotes heart health. It also helps you to sleep well and thus keeps your body and mind healthy.

Yoga guru Swami Sivananda believes yoga is the way to lead a healthy life, it controls the senses, mind, and will. It is a way to god and divinity.