Sustainable New Year’s Resolutions For A Healthy 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a huge toll on our physical and mental health. Resolve to be healthier in 2022 by making these lifestyle changes.

As the curtains close for 2021, let's look back at the last 18 months. For many of us, the pandemic has caused disruptions in our day-to-day lives. The pandemic has taken a toll on our work-life balance and also on our eating patterns. On one hand, many of us have had the comfort of eating homemade food, but on the other hand, overindulgence has reared its head. Time and again, during the pandemic, we have heard the word "co-morbidity" being uttered. It is a matter of great worry that metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes continue to rise.

The year 2022 brings us new cheer, and while we are hopeful that the pandemic will wane and we will be able to lead a normal life in the near future, it is also a time for introspection and making resolutions. We can, at the very least, resolve to be healthier in 2022 by making a few lifestyle changes. Ideally, these would be:

To eat healthy

Eat more whole foods, and less packaged and refined foods. Read labels and check for added sugars and also be aware of the fats that go into the manufacture of these foods. We live in an environment with many varied choices, so it is important to choose wisely. While deciding on the quality, it is also important to keep the quantity too under control.

Exercise

Walking in sunlight may be a good start our bodies need Vitamin D that is made by exposing one's skin to sunlight. Exercise helps us in keeping our joints in working order; climbing stairs is a good way to build muscle strength. Cycling and carrying bags from the local store also are good exercises to strengthen muscles.

Sleep

It is a well-known fact that depriving the body of adequate sleep has serious repercussions on overall health. It is recommended to get at least 7-8 hours of sound sleep. Reducing exposure to electronic gadgets during the day, especially close to sleep time improves the quality of sleep.

Hydrate

Water is essential for life refrain from drinking sugary aerated drinks or fruit juices that contain added sugars. We tend to lose salts in the form of sweat when we exercise or do household chores. Having a glass of lemon / mint flavoured water with a pinch of salt will help compensate for the loss of electrolytes.

Get your minerals

Our body requires a variety of vitamins and minerals to stay healthy in both body and mind; as also to build a strong immune system. Vitamins A, B1, B9, B12, Vitamin C are some of the essential vitamins. Foods containing Iron, Calcium, Folic Acid, Choline, Chromium, Magnesium, Copper, Magnesium and Potassium can be found in a variety of vegetables, eggs, meats, fish, cheese and pulses. Eat home cooked food, with fresh ingredients - home is where the heart is and healthy food is best when cooked on your kitchen stove!

The article has been contributed by P. R. Subramanian, Head Coach, Medall Blume.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.