Interior designer and mother of two, Sussanne Khan is often seen working out and sharing it with the world to inspire them. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her workout with trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi. Thanking her trainer and her team, the 42-year-old “What we do every day, each day, and repeat again creates us. Choose well.” Also Read - Manage Hypertension: 30-minutes stretching may help lower high blood pressure

In the video, she has seen a stretching exercise that involved going back and forth without bending, and her hands kept straight in front of her. This no-equipment exercise not only improves your flexibility but also helps extend “your bandwidth.” This particular stretch helps tone the core muscles, thighs and calves. Also Read - 5 full-body stretches that can work all your major muscle groups in less time

Take Inspiration From Sussanne Khan To Do Stretching Every Day

Regular stretching has many health benefits that help keep you fit. It improves your posture, decreases stress and much more. Here are the benefits of stretching you need to know:

Regular stretching increases the flexibility that will help you perform everyday activities

Stretching on a regular basis can help increase your range of motion and even help those who want to gain immediate gains

Do you suffer from sore muscles? Studies have shown that performing stretches on a regular basis may help improve circulation and reduce the problem

Combining strengthening and stretching exercises can reduce pain and encourage better posture

When you have tight muscles, you are more likely to get a back injury. Stretching regularly can reduce that risk and help prevent future back pain

We all have days when we stress out! Stress is a common problem that affects many people. Stretching regularly can help ward off the problem in no time. Try neck, shoulder and upper back stretches to cure the problem

Focusing on mindfulness while stretching can help calm the mind and give you a mental break

Suffering from tension headaches? Try stretching the problem away along with eating a proper and healthy diet, keeping yourself hydrated and resting a lot

Other Posts By Sussanne Khan To Inspire You

Doing the dive bomber push-up, Sussanne shared another post, “The lower back flexibility and curvature improving, powerhouse exercise.. the dive bomber push up. Thank you @sohfitofficial so much I have learned from you n your team and wish to continue.”

She inspires fans to keep going even when you feel like giving up in this post which she captioned, “Poker face is an art..”

Want to build those arms? Take motivation right here.