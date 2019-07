The epitome of fitness and grace, Sushmita Sen is one actor who knows exactly what she is doing. This, you can easily figure out if you happen to go through her Instagram feeds. In the intro part, she mentions, “I AM’. This itself says a lot. Our very own Ex-Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is a fitness freak and is really into suspension training. This model-turned-actress still looks as stunning as she looked back in the 90s.

Well, it requires a lot of dedication and effort to look and feel beautiful. This timeless beauty makes sure that her children also remain fit and fine. And, this why Sushmita Sen can be seen exercising with her children quite a lot. Apart from selfies and videos of important occasions, she constantly bombards her social media site with intense workout pictures and videos. She never misses out on giving us major fitness goals.

Have a look:

Pictures of this 43-years-old actress clearly indicates her dedication towards fitness. She absolutely loves doing suspension training. This Bengali beauty’s fitness routine is the reason behind her long, slender and curvaceous body. If you think her exercise routine is tough to follow and you cannot even dare, know what she says about it.

Sushmita shared a picture with a message a few days ago. The message says, “To dare is to lose one’s footing momentarily. To not dare is to lose oneself.” Does this motivate you?Are you tempted enough to know how Sushmita Sen’s favourite workout, suspension training helps? Read further.

Benefits of suspension training

Suspension training is something that most people do not give weightage to when it comes to their fitness regime. But, they need to understand that suspension training is an excellent workout method. Also, it can be easily achieved at home and you don’t need to pay fees for the gym. Suspension training equipment can be fixed at home and you can carry out a training routine at any time of the day in your home surroundings.

Exercises involved in suspension training uses your body weight and gravity as resistance and helps you build balance. Not only this, suspension training works on your core muscles and lends you various other benefits. Let’s know about them one by one.

Tones your core muscles

Many people believe that core includes only your abdominal muscles. But, you must know that apart from abdominal muscles, it also includes the chest, back and pelvic muscles. Suspension training keeps your core constantly at work and controls your stability, flexibility and balance. As core is considered to be the source of power, strengthening it can help you perform other exercises effectively and without injury. It is also good for proper alignment and good posture, factors that contribute toward better blood circulation and a stronger nervous system. Additionally, exercise like suspension training, that targets the core area, supports athletic development in arms, legs, hips, shoulders, chest and upper back.

Helps in effective weight loss

Suspension training is considered perfect for efficient fat-burning. This is because, it engages all the core muscle at once, inducing maximum calorie burn. Also, involvement of your entire body in this intense workout increases your heart rate, thus burning more fat. Additionally, any exercise with a resistance become more tough and requires more energy. This further aggravates the intensity of your workout and helps in effective weight loss.

Improves your cardiovascular health

Suspension training includes resistance and switching to another exercise quickly. These requires a good amount of energy and keeps your heart rate up during the entire workout session. This improves your blood circulation and boosts your heart health. To get more benefits, increase your pace with which you do suspension training or the speed at which you switch to different exercise.

Develops functional fitness

In our day to day lives, we perform many activities every now and then. That keeps us active and going. Some people feel it difficult to do even normal household work due to their sedentary lifestyle. Suspension training involves various muscles like the core, triceps, hamstrings, lower back, biceps, deltoids, quadriceps, etc. at a time. This multi-involvement is what makes suspension training, a functional one.

Keeps you motivated

Constantly doing a single type of exercise can easily bore you. For example, running on a trade mill or doing push-ups every day can be boring and your body may get used to them. However, suspension training provides you with a variety of exercises and challenges your body in different ways. Changes in workout after workout keeps you fresh and motivated.

Good for your joints

Traditional exercises that most of the people do in the gym put a lot of stress on your joints. This may have negative impact on your body. And, for beginners, it can be challenging. Machine weights, barbell sets can make your joints suffer. Therefore, it is advised to indulge in suspension training. While doing it, you suspend your body in air, which means that your body doesn’t have to respond to any harsh resistance. This is the reason, suspension is considered good for people even with injury and those who want to regain strength in an easy way. Intensity of suspension training can be changed as per the convenience of the person doing it and as per the guidance of the trainer. This means that suspension training is easily adjustable to all fitness levels. This makes results safer. You can combine suspension training with cardiovascular exercises to get better benefits.