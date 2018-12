When it comes to fitness you can't help but look up to her. Image Source: Instagram

The bio- ‘I AM’ on Sushmita Sen’s Instagram profile says it all. She has got 3.5 million followers on Insta and she is one of the actors who doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram. Now that’s our very own former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen!

Her Insta feed is filled with intense workout session apart from selfies and OOTDs. In fact, she even trains her daughter Alisah, who’s just nine-years-old. Recently, she is also posting pictures and videos along with her rumoured boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. So, when it comes to fitness you can’t help but look up to her, as her workout videos give us fitness goals.

Couple goals

Apart from fitness goals, she is also giving us major couple goals. She posted this couples yoga video and captioned it as “Compatibility is not a precondition of love. It is the achievement of love!!!’ A meditative state of creating stability together, one that knows strength, trust and the potential of eternity. To us Rohan Shawal. I love you guys.” Check out the recent video.

A few days back, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl shared a video, in which it can be seen that he and his teacher is practising a few kickboxing techniques and Sushmita Sen cheers for Rohman. In the Instagram post caption, Rohman referred to Sushmita as his “jaan” and wrote: “Teacher ko dhoo dalaaaa. It was so much fun, thank you so much. Also Thank you so much for cheering (screaming) at the end jaan.” Both of them are fitness enthusiasts and are frequently seen sharing fitness videos on their respective Instagram accounts. Here is the video.

A true fitness enthusiast

Sushmita spends most of her time training her body and mind and as we all know that staying fit requires a lot of hard work. But this time, she tried gymnastic rings and went a step ahead. Check out.

Breathing exercises

Breathing exercises are a must for Sush. According to her, we should not miss out on the basics. Not only that, but this exercise also helps in improving the posture and reduces back issues. Here is the video.

Stretch it like SS

Stretching is something which you can do easily at home, and get a fit and toned body like Sush. Have a look at the video and inspire yourself to stay fit.

Now, we know that how she looks so stunning even at the age 43!