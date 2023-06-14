Surya Namaskar: How To Do Sun Salutation Perfectly With Step-By-Step Instructions

Not just goof health, Surya Namaskar also channelize an opportunity to express gratitude to the sun for sustaining life on this planet.

Yoga For Better Health: As we begin our 14-day yoga asanas challenge, here is the first one from the list. Surya Namaskar, also known as the sun salutation yoga asana. If you want to master this pose, scroll down and follow the steps.

What Is Surya Namaskar?

Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation is a sequence of the 12 most powerful yoga poses. Apart from being a great exercise for the heart, this yoga asana is also immensely powerful for the overall health of the body and mind.

What Happens When You Do Surya Namaskar Every Day?

The best time to do Surya Namaskar is early morning on an empty stomach. Each round of Sun Salutation consists of two sets, and each one of these sets is composed of 12 yoga poses.

There are many versions of Surya Namaskara. However, it is advisable to follow just one. Follow the below-mentioned steps to master this yoga asana from today!

Surya Namaskar Steps to Follow:

Step 1. Pranamasana (Prayer pose)

Stand at the edge of your yoga mat, keep both your feet together, and balance your body weight equally on both of them. Now, slowly expand your chest, and relax your shoulders. As you breathe in, lift both arms up from the sides, and exhale as you bring them back in a way that your palm gets to rest on your chest (like a prayer position).

Step 2. Hastauttanasana (Raised arms pose)

Now, while breathing in, lift both of your arms up and push them towards the back. Make sure that at this time you are keeping your biceps close to the ears. Now slowly stretch your whole body up from the heels to the tips of the fingers.

Step 3. Hastapadasana (Standing forward bend)

Now breathe out, and bend forward from the waist keeping the spine erect. As you exhale completely, bring your both hands down to the floor beside the feet.

Step 4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

While you are breathing in, try to push your right leg back, as far back as possible. Slowly bring the right knee to the floor and gently look up.

Step 5. Dandasana (Stick pose)

Now, as you breathe in, take the left leg back and bring the whole body in a straight line.

Step 6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Salute with eight parts or points)

Now gently bring your knees down to the floor and slowly exhale. Take the hips back slightly, slide forward, and rest your chest and chin on the floor.

After this, raise your posterior a little bit

Step 7. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Now, it's time for the cobra pose. Slide forward and raise the chest up into the cobra pose. At this point, you can keep your elbows bent with the shoulders away from the ears. Now look at the ceiling.

Step 8. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward facing dog pose)

A very powerful yoga asana in which you need to breathe out, and lift the hips and tailbone up to bring the whole body into an inverted 'V' pose.

Step 9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Now, slowly breathe in and bring the right foot forward in between the two hands. Keep the left knee in a position down the floor, press the hips down and look up.

Step 10. Hastapadasana (Standing forward bend)

Breathe out and bring the left foot forward. Now keep the palms on the floor and bend the knees.

Step 11. Hastauttanasana (Raised arms pose)

Slowly breathe in and roll the spine up. Raise your hands up and bend backwards, pushing your hips slightly outward.

Step 12. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Here comes the last pose of the Sun Salutation. As you exhale, make sure to completely straighten your body. Now, bring both arms down and relax in this position and observe the sensations in your body.

