‘Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise’ – You might have recited this Ben Franklin’s old saying as a child. But this is actually true and science has also proven it. Want to take your fitness to the next level, try adding yoga to your early morning routine. Practising Surya Namaskar is one of the best ways to start your day fresh. Also Read - Weight loss: Best yoga asanas to burn off your extra kilos

Also known as sun salutation, Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga poses that flow one into the other with rhythmic breathing. Each of the 12 poses of Surya Namaskar is designed to have a specific benefit on the body. The sequence can boost your cardiovascular health, improve your blood circulation, help you beat stress and detox your body along with offering several other benefits. Also Read - International Yoga Day – 10 weight loss Yoga poses that actually work!

1. Boosts your overall health

Incorporating the Surya Namaskar into your daily routine can make a positive difference to your life. When done correctly, it provides a complete body warm-up as well as mental awareness. The process involves taking deep breaths while doing the 12 asanas which is beneficial for one s health.

2. Improves digestion

It also improves one s digestive system by the alternate stretching and compression of the abdominal organs. People who suffer from constipation and dyspepsia or indigestion should practise Surya Namaskar every morning on an empty stomach. Practising these yoga poses can also improve your digestion.

3. Gives you rock-hard abs

Your abdominal muscles are strengthened when the asanas are performed on a regular basis meaning that your core muscles including your abs get a great workout. You can also try these exercises for a flat and toned stomach.

4. Helps you detox

Due to the active inhalation and exhalation process, the lungs are thoroughly ventilated and the blood remains oxygenated. This also helps in detoxifying one s body by getting rid of carbon dioxide and other toxic gases. You can also detox yourself with this expert recommended diet plan.

5. Keeps anxiety at bay

It helps improve your memory and nervous system and also helps calm you down and get rid of anxiety. It normalizes the activity of the endocrine glands, especially the thyroid gland. Here is another yoga pose that can keep anxiety at bay.

6. Improves flexibility

The asanas performed in Surya Namaskar workout your entire body, making you more flexible and agile. You may also try out these 8 yoga asanas to improve flexibility.

7. Promotes regular menstrual cycle

If you have an irregular menstrual cycle, then this exercise will help you suppress the irregularity. Regular practice of the movements can also help in easy childbirth. Also, read about10 menstrual hygiene every girl or woman should know.

8. Tones the arms, strengthens the spine

If toned arms and a broad chest is what you want, then Surya Namaskar is for you. It also makes your spine stronger and your waist more flexible. The sequence offers you a good way to stretch and strengthen your muscles, joints, ligament as well as the skeletal system. The movements can also help improve the flexibility of your spine.

9. Keeps you youthful

Incorporating it in your routine will keep you youthful and healthy even in old age. It improves your blood circulation that aids in bringing back the glow on your face; preventing the onset of wrinkles, making your skin look ageless and radiant. These home remedies can also help you look younger.

1.0 Helps in weight loss

It will help you lose weight faster, much faster than dieting. When done at a fast pace, Surya Namaskar can give you an excellent cardiovascular workout helping you to lose weight. The postures will help stretch your abdominal muscles while helping you shed pounds around your belly. Here are 10 diet habits that guarantee weight loss.

Though Surya Namaskar should be a part of your morning routine, there are certain exceptions when it comes to who cannot practise this exercise.

Pregnant women should not practise this after their third month of pregnancy.

Patients of hernia and high blood pressure are advised against this practice.

People suffering from back pain should seek proper advice before commencing Surya Namaskar.

Women should avoid Surya Namaskar and other asanas during their periods.

So start your day with Surya Namaskar and see the difference in your physical and mental state within a short period. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Jennifer Aniston and many others swear by. If you have any questions or have any queries, participate in our Q&A.

