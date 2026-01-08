Supercharge Your Brain: 6 Simple Morning Habits For Better Cognitive Function

Mornings are an opportunity to start fresh with a clear mind on a clean slate. Experts have previously noted that the way you spend time in the first few hours after waking up helps build momentum for the rest of the day, offering a sense of purpose and structure before the demanding daily life tasks. Often, we tend to live an unorganised life by rushing into all things. However, in order to achieve your goal or check your daily task is by doing a few intentional starts in the morning.

Simple Morning Habits For Better Cognitive Function

Here are six simple morning habits you can incorporate into your morning routines, which positively impact the rest of your day:

Early Riser

To start your day on a positive note, one of the best way to supercharge your brain or morning routine is by waking early. Scientists have claimed that early risers are more proactive and successful. They outlined that waking up early can boost cortisol levels, which are popularly known as the stress hormones, essential for enhancing alertness and focus.

Sun Bath

As you leave the bed, open those windows and draw the curtains to let sunlight enter your room. Neuroscientists believe that exposure to early morning sunlight can signal the brain to start slowing down melatonin production, which can result in an increased sense of awareness and higher energy levels. Basking in the sun early morning is one of the easiest way to reset the body's internal clock.

Drink Water

Drinking plenty of water is the key to optimal brain function. Scientists note that the human brain is made up of 75 per cent to 80 per cent of water. Thus, if you are not drinking enough water to keep yourself hydrated for a prolonged period of time, your brain cells can shrink and it may affect basic bodily functions.

Meditation

In order to enhance focus, reduce stress and improve cognitive function, you should practice daily meditation. There are various meditation techniques that can change the functional activity and connectivity of the prefrontal cortex (PFC), which are all linked to attention, working memory, cognitive control, executive function, self awareness, compassion, emotion regulation and resilience to negative effects. Simply a quick meditation for 5 to 10 minutes in the early hours of the day can make a lot of difference that may help in decision making, planning and focus.

Morning Stretches

Performing light stretches or physical movement in the morning can positively impact your cognitive function and overall wellbeing. Adding basic stretches like neck rolls, leg stretches and shoulder circles to your morning routine can increase mobility and relaxation.

Healthy Breakfast

A breakfast is one of the first meal that you consume after fasting for the whole night. Therefore, fuelling your body's engine with a nutritious meal that comprises protein, complex carbs and good fats is essential to keep one alert and focused. Healthy fats are an important source for supporting brain function and hormone production. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, "Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day and in recent years has been implicated in weight control, cardio-metabolic risk factors and cognitive performance."