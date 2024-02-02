Suffering From Constipation? Do This Every Morning For Relief

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
Many people suffer from morning constipation, when they should ideally relieve themselves first thing. It can lead to a lot of discomfort throughout the day. What can be done about it?
According to celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani -- who has trained many Bollywood celebrities -- sitting in a 'Malasana' or squatting position can offer relief. In an Instagram post, she mentioned that it is an "ancient way of sitting down to pass stools", which is more effective than the Western toilets used today.
In her post, the expert shared a morning ritual that you can follow to get relief from constipation. "As soon as you wake up, get into Malasana or Garland Pose for 2-3 minutes while sipping on a glass of warm water." In order to do it, squat all the way down and put your body weight on your feet. Fold your hands as demonstrated by Parwani and hold for a few minutes.
View this post on Instagram
"It will instantly help to ease your bowel movements and release trapped gases in case of bloating," said the yoga expert.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information