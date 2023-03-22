Sign In
Stuffed Brinjal To Koshimbir: Celebrate Ugadi With Healthy Recipes

Try These Healthy Ugadi Recipes From Chef Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef, BLVD Club Bangalore.

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : March 22, 2023 1:16 PM IST

Recipes For Ugadi Festival: Ugadi is a famous festival celebrated in some states of India. Falling on the Hindu lunisolar calendar's first day marks a new beginning. In today's world, these recipes have a tweak with no sugar, healthy ingredients, and the traditional value of six tastes in one dish. Healthy Ugadi Recipes from Chef Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef, BLVD Club Bangalore.

Ugadi Koshimbir

Ingredients For Ugadi Koshimbir

  • 3-4 leaves of neem flower
  • 20 gm jaggery
  • 5-6 cloves of tamarind
  • Raw mango - 2
  • 1 tbsp chilli powder
  • Salt to taste

How To Make Ugadi Koshimbir?

  1. Soak tamarind in water for hr. Then squeeze and strain to get tamarind pulp and keep it aside.
  2. Add chopped jaggery. Mix well with a tamarind pulp so that the jaggery dissolves completely.
  3. In a separate bowl, grate the raw mango, and add chilli powder, salt and neem flowers.
  4. Mix, along with the prepared tamarind and jaggery mixture. Serve cold.

Stuffed Brinjal

Ingredients For Stuffed Brinjal

  • 2-3 medium brinjals
  • 100 gm cheddar cheese
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1-2 stalk curry leaves
  • 2-3 chopped onion
  • 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli
  • 1 tbsp coconut powder
  • in ginger
  • 5-6 cloves garlic
  • 2-3 tbs oil
  • 1 tbsp cumin seeds
  • 2-3 chopped green chilli
  • 1 tbs turmeric
  • 1/2 cup (soaked in water) tamarind extract
  • 20-30 gm roasted peanuts
  • 1/2 tbs coriander seeds
  • 2-3 tbs cornflour
  • Oil for frying
  • 1 tsp salt (as required)
  • Toothpick - 2-3

How To Make Stuffed Brinjal?

  1. Firstly, cut brinjals by slitting them into two parts, remove a bit of stalk from the middle, and dip them in salt water. Keep it aside.
  2. To prepare the stuffing - Roast peanuts, coconut powder, and coriander seeds on low flame for some time. Grind it in a blender (once the mixture is to room temperature), add garlic, ginger and green chilli, onions, salt, and 1 cup of water, and blend to a thick paste.
  3. Stuff brinjal with cheddar cheese and lock it back to its original shape using a toothpick.
  4. Heat some oil in a pan, and add curry leaves, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric, red chilli powder, and tamarind extract.
  5. Make a mix with cornflour and add a bit of water. Dip the brinjal and fry it in oil.
  6. Once the curry is cooked, put some of it in a dish. Then, remove the toothpick, open the brinjal with the help of a knife and put it on top of the curry and serve.
  7. This can also be served as a starter using very small brinjal and a dash of curry sauce.

