Stuffed Brinjal To Koshimbir: Celebrate Ugadi With Healthy Recipes

Recipes For Ugadi Festival: Ugadi is a famous festival celebrated in some states of India. Falling on the Hindu lunisolar calendar's first day marks a new beginning. In today's world, these recipes have a tweak with no sugar, healthy ingredients, and the traditional value of six tastes in one dish. Healthy Ugadi Recipes from Chef Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef, BLVD Club Bangalore.
Firstly, cut brinjals by slitting them into two parts, remove a bit of stalk from the middle, and dip them in salt water. Keep it aside.
To prepare the stuffing - Roast peanuts, coconut powder, and coriander seeds on low flame for some time. Grind it in a blender (once the mixture is to room temperature), add garlic, ginger and green chilli, onions, salt, and 1 cup of water, and blend to a thick paste.
Stuff brinjal with cheddar cheese and lock it back to its original shape using a toothpick.
Heat some oil in a pan, and add curry leaves, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric, red chilli powder, and tamarind extract.
Make a mix with cornflour and add a bit of water. Dip the brinjal and fry it in oil.
Once the curry is cooked, put some of it in a dish. Then, remove the toothpick, open the brinjal with the help of a knife and put it on top of the curry and serve.
This can also be served as a starter using very small brinjal and a dash of curry sauce.