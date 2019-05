A significant portion of our day is spent in commute and distance is not the only reason behind this. The rush hour traffic is the culprit that forces us to spend so much time behind the wheels. Every time you are stuck in traffic, you must have thought this to yourself, “There is so much I could have done during this time!” Yes, sitting idly in your car during heavy traffic is a sheer waste of time that you can’t do much about. But, come to think of it, is there a way to use this time effectively? What if we say you can? You can actually use those helpless and irritating ‘stuck-in-jam’ moments to get a flat tummy. Yes, you heard us right. There are easy-to-do car exercises that you can perform while waiting for the traffic signal to turn green.

CAR WORKOUTS

Here is a list of car workouts which will help you get a flat tummy. But make sure that you don’t try them while driving. Exercising while driving may sound cool as a concept but don’t try to be that adventurous. It may put your life in danger. According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.35 million people lose their lives due to road accidents. So, perform these exercises only when you are sitting idly behind the wheels.

Abdominal hollowing

It is an exercise that helps you bolster your core strength by working on your transversus abdominis, a layer of muscle on the front and side of your abdominal wall. Apart from helping you lose weight and get a flat belly, this workout comes with additional benefits. In a study published in the Journal of Exercise Rehabilitation, the researches revealed that abdominal hollowing can provide relief from lower back pain and add muscle mass to the transversus abdominis.

How to:

Sit straight while keeping your back erect and pull back your shoulders.

Contract your stomach muscles gradually and hold the pose for as long as possible.

While contracting your stomach make sure your chest and pelvis area are still.

Seated pelvic tilt

It is another exercise that you can add to your ‘weight loss in the car’ mission, as it can be performed while you are seated. Seated pelvic tilt works on your core and pelvis region allowing you to burn the excess fat on your stomach. Scientific research also bears testimony to this. According to a study published in the Journal of Neurosciences in Rural Practice, performing this exercise regularly can significantly help you shed those extra kilos.

How to:

Sit with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Use your core muscles to maintain this position.

Breathe in and move your pelvis forward.

Hold this position for three seconds and then come back to the original pose.

Try to perform 5 to 10 reps of this exercise while you’re in your car.

Sitting twists

If you are looking to lose weight and shed fat from your tummy, then this exercise is ideal for you and it can be done easily while you are waiting for the traffic to move.

How to:

Sit straight keeping your feet shoulder-width apart.

Stretch your right arm towards your left side.

Try and touch the head rest while stretching your arm.

Gradually come back to the original position.

Repeat the same process with your left arm.

Chair dip

You shouldn’t be on the driver’s seat if you want to perform this workout in the car. Do it only if you are at the back seat. Chair dip involves your stomach muscles and the strength of your arms.

How to:

While sitting on the back seat of a car rest your palms on either side of your hips.

Now use the strength of your arms and try to lift your feet from the ground.

Focus on the muscles of your stomach while you press your hands downwards, forming a straight line with your arms.

Deep breathing

Experts are divided in their opinion about the effectiveness of this workout in helping you lose weight. Well, deep breathing may not be a great weight loss workout but it will take a few inches off your tummy for sure. A study at the Hampton University in Virginia, deep breathing exercises improves your metabolism and brings down the body mass index (a measurement that tells you if your body weight is ideal or not) in obese teens. Moreover, when we breathe deeply, our oxygen intake increases which helps in breaking down fat molecules which are made of water, hydrogen and oxygen. Quite a few muscles of our body tighten as we inhale and exhale deeply. This also helps in giving you a flat tummy.

How to:

While you are sitting idly on the driver’s seat, put your hands on your knees

Keep your shoulders relaxed

Start exhaling slowly up to the count of five

Give it a pause for two counts

Now, inhale up to the count of five

Make sure your belly expands

Repeat for 5 to 10 times

OTHER SMART WEIGHT-LOSS TRICKS

Apart from these car exercises, there are other low or no-effort ways to fuel your weight loss plan. These are easy-to-follow dietary habits that can be followed while you are inside the car.

Drink plenty of water

Long hours on the road may make you thirsty. So, carry a bottle of water in the car. Apart from quenching thirst, drinking water frequently on your way can also help you get a flat tummy. It keeps you full for quite some time in zero calories. Moreover, scientific research says that gulping down water can help you burn more calories. In a 2014 study published in the journal Acta Physiologica, it was found that people who drank 500 ml of cold or room temperature water spent 2 to 3 per cent more energy in the next 90 minutes than they would at other times. Moreover, your fat burning capacity also revs up with increased water intake.

Load up on healthy snacks

Snacking in the car on your way to or back from work while battling through the traffic will make you eat a little less in your next meals. Carry hunger suppressing snacks like carrot, apple, popcorn and roasted chickpeas. A pack of pitted olives could also be a good option.