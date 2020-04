Butt kicker is used as a warm-up exercise which may strengthen your hamstrings.

While governments are trying their best to flatten the curve, people can’t help but remain inside their homes while practicing self isolation. Many of you must be having a feeling of being in a prison as you remain stuck at home, without not even being able hit the gym. But staying physically active is important to keep your mental and physical health intact, especially during this stressful time. According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, just a two-week break from workout can significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, insulin sensitivity and more. Although, exercising is very important and yes, it is the need of the hour, how will people living in confined spaces do it? Don’t worry, we have enlisted four types of exercises which you can easily do in a limited space and that too without using any prop. These types of exercises are known as ‘cell workouts’ which involve bodyweight resistance training that can be practiced in a small area of about 6ft x 8ft. Isn’t it interesting? Now, here’ how you can do these exercises.

Glute kicker

Glute kicker or butt kicker is used as a warm-up exercise which may strengthen your hamstrings and helps you run faster and more efficiently.

How to do it

· Stand with your back straight, head up and keep your feet apart.

· Start jogging on the spot, bringing your heels up behind you to touch your hips

· Make sure to slightly bend your arms.

· Now increase your speed.

Power knee strike with twist

This form of exercise works to strengthen lower body, hips and lower and lateral abdominals.

How to do it

· Stand with your feet apart and arms extended straight overhead.

· Engage your abs.

· Try putting your body weight behind one leg and bend the other leg’s knee to bring it up and across your chest.

· Meanwhile, make sure you twist at the waist away from your raised leg, as you pull your arms across and down to the outside of it.

· Now come to the starting position by tapping your toe on the floor.

· Repeat the process with the opposite leg.

Jumping cross jack

Jumping jacks help people to run faster and jump higher. This is because it enables your muscles to rapidly stretch and contract.

How to do it

· Stand with your feet and arms spread wide open so that you form a star shape.

· Jump up while crossing one foot in front of the other one and cross your arms over your head.

· Now keep repeating the process by changing sides.

Wall squats

These are an excellent exercise for strengthening your legs. Wall squats work on the quadriceps muscles to make them stronger.

How to do it

· Stand with your back against the wall.

· Slightly go down in a sitting position so that your hips, knees, and ankles are perpendicular to the ground.

· Hold this position for as long as you can.

· Take a brief break of about 10 seconds.

· Repeat the process 3-5 times