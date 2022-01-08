Stretches To Keep Your Shoulders In Good Shape

An ideal stretch last for 15-30 seconds and should always be preceded by a light warm up like jogging or brisk walking.

The shoulder is a complex ball and socket joint formed by the upper arm bone articulating with the shoulder blade and the collar bone. It is like a golf ball on a tee which is surrounded by capsule, rotator cuff tendons and ligaments. Like all other joints, it is prone to arthritis and tears or tendinitis of the rotator cuff tendons.

An easy way to stay away from shoulder problems is to regularly stretch the muscles around the shoulder joint. It helps reduce tightness, boosts muscle strength and is an easy recovery from any injury. It also decreases a chance of subsequent injury. It is always ideal to work with a physiotherapist who can guide you with the right technique.

Ever wondered how stretching helps?

Imagine your muscle is a fabric that can stretch when you pull on it but shrinks without load. Shoulder muscles, when stretched, regain their length which assists them to function effectively and allow rhythmic motion of the shoulder-ball (head of humerus) on its socket (glenoid).

An ideal stretch last for 15-30 seconds and should always be preceded by a light warm up like jogging or brisk walking. Here are 6 shoulder stretches that can be done at home and need no special accessories.

Dynamic arm swings

Standing tall with arms by the side, raise your arms straight up in the forward direction until they reach as high as possible. Return your arms to the starting position. Do this motion for 60-120 seconds. This can be done as an integral part of your warm-up.

Wall extensions/wall climb

Stand up straight facing a wall and extend your arm against the wall to 90 degrees (parallel to the floor). Walk your fingers upwards slowly, stepping in to get your body close to the wall. As you get higher, you will start feeling a stretch in the shoulder. Hold it for about 15-30 seconds. Do it for one arm, then repeat for the other arm.

Parallel arm shoulder stretch

Stand upright and place one arm across your body. Keeping the arm parallel to the floor, pull your elbow towards the opposite shoulder. Hold the stretch for about 15-30 seconds. Switch to repeat for the other arm.

Shoulder extension stretch/Reverse shoulder stretch

Clasp both hands behind your back and slowly lift it upwards towards the head until you feel the stretch. Hold it for 20-30 seconds.

Cow face pose (Gomukhasana) or Shoulder mobility stretch

Standing upright, bend the left elbow to bring the left hand to the back of your neck. Lift the right arm out to the right side, bend the right elbow and bring the right arm to the center of the back. Try to interlock your fingers at the back. Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds. Switch arms and repeat.

Bent-arm/Shoulder and Chest stretch

Standing in a doorway with your elbows and arms at 90 degrees, try to step forward in the open space as you press your palms into the sides of the door frame. Lean forward and maintain this stretch for 15-20 seconds. Repeat it for the opposite side.

Hope this helps!

Although shoulder pain is common, it can be avoided and in fact treated with these simple exercises. Doing them on a regular basis is the key!

The article is written by Dr Mohit Kukreja, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.