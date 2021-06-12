Most of us are sitting too much these days, thanks to the pandemic-induced restrictions, work from home, and social distancing. This can have short- and long-term effects on your health. Sitting for long hours can cause muscle stiffness, muscle atrophy (weakening of the muscles), back and leg pain, as well as pain in the joints. Stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong and preventing stiffness. Regular stretching increases blood circulation, lessens muscular tension throughout the body, improves posture, reduces risk of injury as well as improves your mental health. So, stretch whenever you get a chance, anywhere, anytime. Bollywood diva Malaika Arora stretches even when on an airplane. In a video shared on her Instagram story, the actress is seen stretching on board a flight. Also Read - Health Problems Due To Work From Home and Tips to Stay Fit Amid The Pandemic

“Stretch when you wakeup, stretch when you get a 5 mins break from work, stretch while traveling. Stretch whenever you get a chance but #StartTohKaro #sarvayoga #stretching #flightstretches #stretchingexercises #yogaeverydamnday @sarvesh_shashi @sarvayogastudios,” she wrote. Also Read - Sussanne Khan gives fitness inspiration with this stretching

Easy stretches you can do while sitting at your desk

Working from home is not as exciting as it sounds to many people. Your temporary workstation may not have the supportive setup that you have in your office. Poor posture plus the extended working hours during the pandemic can take a toll on your shoulders, neck or back. The pain and discomfort can reduce your productivity. The good news is, we have five easy seated stretches to help ease the strain, and all you need is a chair.

Hamstring Stretch

Move to the edge of your seat. Stretch your right leg forward and keep your left foot flat on the ground with your knee bent. Keeping your spine straight, touch your right toes with your right hand. If you can’t touch your toes, rest your hand on your shin or thigh. Hold the stretch for 20 to 30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

Hip Stretch

As you sit in your chair, bring your right ankle just above your left knee. With your right hand, gently press your right knee. You should feel the stretch through the hip. Now, lean forward while keeping your spine flat and shoulders relaxed. Hold this stretch for 20 to 30 seconds, as you slowly inhale and exhale. Then slowly return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Neck Stretch

Sit up straight in your chair keeping your shoulders level. Bend your head toward your right shoulder. Gently apply pressure with your right hand. You should feel the stretch through your neck and down your left shoulder. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, breathing throughout the stretch. Repeat on the other side.

Shoulder Stretch

Sit straight back, inhale and slowly lift your shoulders up toward your ears. Hold here for a few seconds. Exhale and slowly lower your shoulders back down. Make sure your chest is open. Repeat 5 times or continue the motion for 20 to 30 seconds.

Spine Stretch

Sit straight with both feet on the ground. Rest your left hand on your left knee and place your right hand behind you on the seat. Inhale and twist your torso to the right. Also, turn your head as if you’re looking for something behind you. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds. Then exhale and return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side.

Stretching is a key component of any exercise routine

But this component is often overlooked. Pre- and post-workout stretches are important to prevent injury, pain and strains. Stretching prior to exercise allows your muscles to loosen up and prepare for the exercise. Warming up your muscles also increase your range of motion and improves your athletic performance.

Stretching after a workout or cooling down your muscles is equally important. Post-workout stretches help decrease soreness, regulate blood flow, regain muscle shape, accelerate recovery after exercise and improve your performance the next time you exercise.