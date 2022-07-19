Stressed Out? Try Malaika Arora's 1 Minute Yoga

Are you feeling stressed out? Malaika Arora recently shared 1-minute yoga to ward off stress and help calm your mind.

It is not easy to keep yourself calm all the time, especially when you are caught up in the moment. However, it is important to get a hold of stress to make it through whatever's stressing you out. You can't go about your life with stress taking over your mind and sabotaging your plans to lead a happy life. Studies have shown that keeping yourself active can help you ward off stress, and yoga can help. If you are stressing out then you should take cues from Malaika Arora, who recently shared a 1-minute yoga that can help calm your nerves.

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast, who loves to do yoga. When not on the screen, Malaika is often spotted working out at the gym, garden, and in the comfort of her home. Not only does she do yoga to keep herself fit, but the actor also encourages her fans to do yoga to maintain their health. Here's what she shared recently.

1 Minute Yoga For Stress

Malaika Arora took her Instagram to share a 1-minutes yoga to ease stress. She can be seen performing easy yoga that could calm the mind and help ward off all the stress. She insisted people start their week with yoga. Check the video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva - Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

She captioned the post, "Yoga for the mind and body. If you are anything like me, I'm sure your Monday starts with thoughts about the week. You think about everything you have to achieve and the things you need to do to achieve them. This causes involuntarily stress."

In the video, she shared the Cat-Cow Pose, also known as Marjaryasana-Bitilasana. She also said that this pose can be done at any time that "can relax and ease stress thoroughly. Try it this week and let me know if you feel calmer."

Benefits Of Cat-Cow Pose

For the unversed, the cat-cow pose is a combination of two yoga poses: cat pose and cow pose that stretches your muscles and spine. It is also beneficial for your body and mind. The health benefits aren't limited to this, here are some other benefits of practising the cat-cow pose every day:

Good for digestion and preventing problems like constipation

Improves blood circulation

Good for those suffering from back pain

Strengthens the abdominal and back muscles

Reduces belly fat

Improves posture

Relieves stress

Eases symptoms of anxiety

Helps deal with pain in the back, neck, and shoulders

Strengthens the shoulder joints, hip joints and knee joints