Our cricketers go to hell and back to serve their nation. Hardik Pandya, the young gun of Indian cricketing team, recently had to go through a lower back surgery in the United Kingdom. He posted a photo recently, mentioning that his surgery was a success and he would return soon to play for India. Bowlers like Hardik Pandya put extreme stress on their back while bowling the perfect bowl. Players are trained to perform strengthening exercise since they put abnormal stress on the body and are at a higher risk of injury. But injuries still happen. But lower back injuries is worse in normal people. This is because they are not performing strengthening exercise for the lower back and simultaneously putting excess stress on it. Not as much as cricketers, obviously, but enough to cause an injury. According to a study published in The Lancet, lower back pain affects 540 million people worldwide. Muscle spasms, muscle strains, nerve injuries, degenerative changes are all reasons that can cause lower back pain.

The risk of injuring the lower back is more for an average person.In order to avoid a surgery, here are some lower back exercises that can help you in strengthening it.

Exercises for the lower back

Before you start with the exercises, it is important to understand which muscles are causing the pain. Core and pelvis muscles are the weakest muscle in the back and can sometimes lead to back pain. So, it is best to start with these muscles and then build upon them. Starting anywhere else would only cause injuries. Exercise helps increase the blood flow in the lower back, which reduces the stiffness.

Bridge

Lower back muscle is supported by gluteus maximus. Pain in one could be the cause of the other. Bridge helps engage gluteus maximus, makes it strong and helps reduce the risk of lower back pain. Lower back muscles often share the stress with other connective muscles so it is important to strengthen them too. To perform bridge, lie on the ground, bend your knees and place your feet flat on the ground. Raise your buttocks of the ground. Make sure that your shoulder is touching the ground. Try to hold yourself in that position for 15 seconds, then slowly return back to the ground. Repeat this exercise for at least 15 times.

Lying lateral leg lifts

Lying lateral leg lifts helps strengthen the hip muscles. Hip muscles support the pelvis and reduces strain on the back. To perform this exercise, lie on one side on you body and raise your top leg, keep it straight and extended for at least 2 seconds. Repeat it 10 times with both the legs.

Superman

Incorrect posture is the biggest reason for back pain in adults. By performing the superman exercise you will reverse the affects of bad posture on the body. Superman exercise engages the back extensors (muscles that run along the spine). Strong back extensors will help reduce the risk of back pain. To perform this exercise you need to lie down on your stomach. Raise both your hands and legs up in the air, putting the pressure on your back and stomach. Try to hold this position for 10 seconds and then slowly release. Repeat this exercise 15 times for maximum affect.