Strengthen Your Core With These 3 Easy Yoga Poses Recommended By Alia Bhatt's Trainer

Strengthening your core helps you carry out your day to day activities easily. Here are 3 yoga poses by celebrity yoga instructor Anushka who trains Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more.

Hit a like if you have been promised the myth of flat aba. Getting the midsection to tone up and look shrunk is probably the dream of many, hence the false claims of helping you get 'flat abs in no time.' While we can't promise to hard rock abs in one month, what we can tell you is that having a strong core helps you do everyday tasks with ease. From climbing the stairs to tying your shoelaces, your core muscles help you do almost everything.

In short, your core is one of the most important parts of your body, and you should do whatever you can to strengthen it. But if you don't know where to start, then you have landed on the right article!

Anushka Parwani Shares 3 Yoga Poses To Strengthen Your Core

From Alia Bhat to Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Parwani trains almost every top celebrity in the industry. She recently took to her social media account to share three yoga poses that can help you strengthen your core. Check out the video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga)

She captioned the video, "Whether it's bending down to wear your shoes or scooping up a package from the floor, your core muscles play an important role in your everyday, mundane tasks in life. We don't notice this until we get injured, or it becomes difficult for us to do these things. Working on strengthening your core muscles is so crucial to make sure you don't face any injury/difficulty in doing simple things you otherwise won't even think about."

Poses For A Stronger Core

The poses mentioned by the yoga instructor in her video include:

Boat pose (Naukasana)

This yoga pose strengthens the hip flexors and adductor muscles while opening the chest and engaging the core muscles. Boat pose can also help relieve hamstring tightness, which can limit flexibility and contribute to injury.

Forearm stand

This yoga pose also helps strengthen your arms, shoulders, core, and back. It enhances your balance and helps overcome your fear of falling by practising it. It also helps increase blood flow to the brain, which may help relieve stress.

Crow pose (Bakasana)

Some of the other benefits of the pose include strengthening arms and wrists, upper back, and abdominal muscles, opening the groins and toning the abdominal organs. It is also believed to help those battling stress and anxiety.

Benefits Of A Strong Core

Having a strong core can help you in more ways than one. Some of the benefits of a strong core include:

Working on your core helps stabilize your lower back and lowers the chance of injury.

Stabilized back helps relieve stress and tension, thus increasing motion and flexibility.

The body's balance and coordination also improve when the back and abdominal muscles become stronger.

A strong core will ensure stronger limbs, and this will help you do everyday tasks and exercise with ease.

