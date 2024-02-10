Strength Training For Belly Fat Loss: 5 Most Effective Exercises To Try

What kind of strength training should you do to lose belly fat?

Numerous studies have proven that strength training is more effective for fat loss, especially belly fat loss. Along with it of course you need a balanced meal and regular of cardiovascular exercises. But, only doing cardiovascular exercise will help you lose fat up to a point and then you may face the weight loss plateau. But, strength training can help you skip that part altogether. Strength training helps replace fat with muscle mass and different types of workouts target specific areas of the body. You can try doing the workouts which target the belly area.

However, there are some rules that you must follow while doing strength training. You must follow the right technique for it to be effective, you must start of slow at first and then rev up your routine every week, you must push your body to do more every month so that the fatty parts are targeted and you must let your body get adequate rest to heal.

5 Exercises For Belly Fat Loss

Here are 5 effective workouts for you to try:

Deadlifts

Deadlifts are designed to target specific muscle groups. It targets the core also. There are many types and techniques of deadlifts targeting specific areas. It can stimulate muscles growth. It can enhance fat burning in the body as a whole. It can improve posture and spine stability.

Hanging Leg Raises

Leg raises are designed to target especially the lower abdominal muscles. The fat accumulating in the lower abdominal muscles are stubborn and hard to lose but thus workout can help tone this area. This workout can sculpt your midsection and minimise belly fat.

Planks

Planks target your belly, arms legs and core. It a a full body exercise. It can help lose belly fat It can help increase core strength, stamina, arm strength and leg strength. It can help boost muscle mass.

Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings are a dynamic exercise that targets the core, glutes, and hamstrings. The explosive hip movement not only burns calories but also improves cardiovascular fitness, making it an excellent choice for overall fat loss.

Pushups

Pushups are a classic, full-body exercise that engages the core, chest, shoulders, and triceps. Incorporating pushups into your routine not only builds upper-body strength but also contributes to overall fat loss.