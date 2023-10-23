Stop Making These 5 Water-Drinking Mistakes For Optimal Hydration

Avoid these water mistakes.

Drinking water is a simple yet vital part of maintaining good health. Avoiding these common mistakes can help you make the most of your hydration routine.

Water is one essential elixir of our lives that is necessary to keep us healthy and nourished all day. Our body functions properly and stays hydrated if we consume an adequate amount of water every day. Lack of water in the body can make your body dehydrated while also causing some chronic diseases. Hence, consuming an appropriate amount is important. But are you aware of that adequate amount? If not then you should be! Consuming water mindfully requires attention and care. There are some water consumption mistakes that people tend to make without knowing its repercussions. Let's look at these five mistakes that should be avoided at all costs while drinking water to maintain good health and well-being.

Are You Not Drinking Enough Water?

One of the most common mistakes that people make is to avoid drinking enough water. This leads to dehydration and can contribute to a range of health problems including headaches, kidney problems, fatigue, constipation, or even more critical situations. So, to avoid such a situation, you must consume an adequate amount as recommended by guidelines i.e. eight 8-ounce glasses a day, but this is not the same for everyone and individual needs may vary. Factors like your age, activity level, and climate can affect your hydration needs. Pay attention to your body's signals and drink water when you're thirsty.

Are You Drinking Too Much Water In A Short Period?

While keeping yourself hydrated is a must consuming large amounts of water in a short period can become problematic too. Consuming too much water within a short period may dilute the body's electrolytes which can cause problems of hyponatremia. So, to avoid such a situation aim for a steady intake throughout the day instead of gulping all down at the same time. Focus on maintaining the fluid balance.

Are You Ignoring Water Quality?

The water quality should never be compromised because what you drink matters. Some choose to ignore this and drink tap water without thinking about where it comes from or any possible health risks. The tap water in your area may include chemicals or contaminants. A smart way to be sure you're getting clean, safe water is to get a water filter system or buy bottled water from a reliable supplier.

Are You Drinking Water At Inappropriate Times?

The timing of your water intake can be just as significant as its volume. For example, ingesting big amounts immediately before a meal may cause your stomach acid to decrease, which may have an impact on how well you digest. For better digestion and satiety, it is best to have a glass of water around half an hour before eating. Similarly, consuming water immediately before bed can cause you to get up in the middle of the night to use the restroom, which will interfere with your sleep. To maximize the benefits of hydration, be aware of when you drink it.

Are You Using Plastic Bottles Without Care?

Although plastic water bottles are practical, not all plastics are made equally. When certain plastics are exposed to heat or sunshine, they have the potential to release toxic compounds into the water. Select glass or BPA-free water bottles to stay away from this. Furthermore, since single-use plastic bottles can accumulate bacteria over time, it might not be safe to keep refilling and reusing them. Get a sturdy, reusable water bottle, and make sure to clean it regularly.

