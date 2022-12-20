Stomach Acidity, Indigestion and Constipation: 12 Amazing Health Benefits of Vajrasana

- Health A-Z
Chronic indigestion, followed by constipation and bloating is a very common health condition that we all suffer from. There are many medicines and lifestyle changes that doctors suggest in order to keep digestive issues at bay. But what if we tell you that there is one asana that you can practice after your meal time to ensure your digestive system doesn't bother you anymore? Yes, a yoga posture that can effectively aid digestive problems.
Vajrasana, a yoga pose that comes from the Sanskrit word vajra, which means thunderbolt or diamond. This asana is known for curing indigestion, and bloating. It also helps in making you feel less constipated. To perform this asana you need to kneel down and then sit back on your legs to take the complete weight off your knees.
Check out these amazing health benefits of performing Vajrasana below, also make sure to keep a close look at your posture. Why posture is so important? It is so because the posture of a particular yoga asana decides which area of your body it should target.
Apart from the three health benefits, listed above, practicing Vajrasana also helps in:
The key to enjoying the benefits of Vajrasana is by performing it the right way. Here is how to practice this yoga asana the perfect way:
