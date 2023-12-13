Keep Yourself Warm, Healthy This Winter By Doing This Simple Yoga Asana

This asana can charge you up in winter. (Photo: Freepik)

Celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani says it can drive away your winter blues; she calls it 'warming pranayama'.

It is natural to feel lethargic in the winter months because of the drop in temperature that makes one want to get under the blanket and escape the cold. Many people tend to skip their daily exercise routine, which can do more harm than good. It can make you feel colder and lazier, and undo all the progress you have made in your fitness journey. It is, therefore, advisable that you continue to practise yoga, which can actually keep you warm and healthy.

There is one asana in particular that celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani says can help drive away your winter blues. She calls it 'warming pranayama'. Parwani took to Instagram to demonstrate the asana -- which is called Surya Bhedana -- explaining that it is a "right nostril breathing technique that helps to generate bodily heat and alleviate stiffness in the body due to the low temperatures in winter".

Urging people to embrace the power of breathwork to stay warm in the chilly weather, the expert explains that the heat produced in the body while doing Surya Bhedana also helps to clear out the sinuses and relieve cough. "This magical pranayama aids to increase the oxygen level in the body and can provide instant relief to individuals suffering from cold hands and feet during winters."

How to do this asana

In order to practise Surya Bhedana, sit comfortably, cross-legged with your back straight. Take the index finger of your right hand and block the left nostril. Inhale deeply through the right nostril. Open the left nostril, close the right one with the thumb and exhale slowly. Do this for 5-15 minutes every day. "The internal fire will warm you up," says Parwani.