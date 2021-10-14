Stay Fit The Taapsee Pannu Way: Her Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal Shares How She Stays In Shape Without Depriving Herself

Taapsee Pannu's is all set to star in Rashmi Rocket, which will release on October 15 (this Friday). For the role, the actress worked twice as hard to stay in shape but without any drastic measures. Her Nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal shares it all.

Taapsee Pannu began her Bollywood career in 2013 with Chasme Baddoor, and she has done a tremendous job ever since. The talented actress has appeared in a number of noteworthy films throughout the years. The outstanding actress will star in Akarsh Khurana's latest film Rashmi Rocket, which will release this Friday. The film follows Rashmi, a Gujrati girl who is a fast runner and is given the nickname "Rocket" by her other villagers.

For the role, Taapsee Pannu built her body twice and worked extremely hard to achieve the kind of physique required for a role as an athlete. Wondering, how? Her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, who is all set to release her book in December this year, shared with us how she helped Taapsee maintain her toned physique (twice) even with a jam-packed schedule. She shared that a glimpse into Taapsee's diet and told us that her book titled Yuktahaar: The Belly And Brain Diet will carry Taapsee's diet and exercise plan in detail.

'Taapsee Pannu Has Always Been A Fit Actor'

"Even before Rashmi Rocket, she always consumed a balanced diet and used to exercise. But for the movie, we had to take her fitness game up a notch. The aim was to burn her body fat and increase the lean muscle mass," says Ganeriwal.

She Did Not Deprive Herself But Ate A Balanced Diet

The nutritionist shared that Taapsee did not deprive herself of any food or overindulged in any food. It was a balanced diet that helped boost her metabolism and helped her work harder towards an athletic body.

"Even with a diet specifically made for Rashmi Rocket, she ate the usual, homemade food. For instance, she ate roti or bhakri with chicken, rice along with fish, eggs with sourdough bread, etc. So, it was never a low-carb or high-protein diet. Her diet was a wholesome balance of carbs, proteins, fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals."

Munmun further explained that eliminating carbs from your diet to cut body fat or obsessing over proteins to build lean muscle mass is what most people believe works, but that is not the case. It has to be a balanced diet that contains all essential nutrients.

"Taapsee was eating a nice, wholesome diet where there was buttermilk, sattu flour, flax seeds, etc. From bajra to jowar, her diet consisted of all kinds of grains as well. She also added good fats in her diet like eggs, ghee etc. In fact, all her meals were cooked in ghee."

Munmun Helped Taapsee Prepare Twice For Rashmi Rocket

"Usually, Taapsee starts her day with herbal tea and have a sherbet as part of her mid-day meal. But that changed. Morning herbal tea was replaced with a pre-workout supplement as she used to go for her athletic run in the morning. But changing the diet was never a challenge as she is quite adaptable," she added.

The real challenge was the pandemic and the lockdown that followed. Due to these unprecedented circumstances, Rasmi Rocket's shooting was postponed from April 2020 to November 2020. But March 2020, Taapsee had almost reached the athletic physique required for the role but the shooting was postponed.

"It was impossible for her to maintain a physique like that without proper support and sources. However, she did not give up and we worked hard to build it all again. She never complained about it and worked hard towards her goal yet again. We began preparing in September 2020, and by the time the shooting resumed, Taapsee was in good shape."

Her Tight Schedule, Long-Work Hours Was A Bit Of A Challenge

"Ideally, when you are preparing for an athletic body, your body needs time to recover but with shoots as long as 13 hours, it can be a challenge. While preparing for Rashmi Rocket for the second time, Taapsee was also working on other films like Annabelle Sethupathi and Looop Lapeta. Taapsee was working most of the day post her workout, there was no time for her body to rest and her sleep was compromised."

Despite the challenges, Taapsee and Munmun worked it out by planning the meals that helped her maintain her physique. "Her diet had to be such where you are not only looking for an aesthetic transformation, but you are also giving food, and supplements in such a way that it helps the actor recover and have the kind of energy that the actor is able to sustain an 18-hour workday, even after doing a strenuous workout.

No Fad Diets, Only A Balanced Diet To Maintain A Healthy Weight

Ganeriwal feels that just like Taapsee, people should also follow a balanced diet if they want to stay fit. "With so many options available, people tend to go on fad diets to lose weight. The key to a healthy body is to eat a sustainable diet. It would be of no use if you go for a diet that makes you regain twice the initial weight you lost. It will disturb your metabolic health in such a way that in your next attempt, you will find losing weight even more difficult."

The nutritionist emphasises that one should follow a sustainable diet that a person can stick to for a lifetime. "If you will not be able to do it for the rest of your life, then there is no point in stepping into the diet in the first place."

Here are some points to keep in mind if you want to lose weight without compromising your health:

Be disciplined when it comes to eating healthy

Eat a balanced diet that consists of all nutrients

Don't eliminate carbs or fats from a diet

Be practical when following a diet. Don't follow a diet you know you would not be able to stick to for a long time

Make regular foods like roti, rice, etc. a part of your diet

"A diet is something that you should be able to do for the long term. As long as your diet makes you feel healthier, meaning you are able to perform your day-to-day activities with ease, without getting tired or frustrated, if you are able to eat what you love and then be able to lose weight, then that is the diet one should opt for," she concluded.

