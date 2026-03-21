Stay fit longer: Why preventing obesity early is more important than ever

HumFitTohIndiaHit: Expert outlines that early prevention of obesity by maintaining healthy lifestyles and engaging in physical activities can greatly decrease the risk of lifetime chronic diseases.

HumFitTohIndiaHit: As people across the globe gears to World Health Day on April 7, it is important to shift our focus from treating diseases to preventing them, where obesity is one condition that can be prevented in the early stage changing the course of an entire lifetime.

According to Dr. Pankaj Sharma, Director of Robotic, Bariatric, Laparoscopic and General Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, over the years in his surgical practice he is lately consulting individuals in their late 20s and early 30s already struggling with severe obesity, uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure. He says that this trend is deeply concerning as complications actually begin silently in childhood, emphahising why the conversation around obesity must begin early at home, in schools, and within communities.

Key reasons why early prevention matters

Childhood is the beginning of lifetime habits not merely a stage of development. During these early years certain habits such as poor eating pattern, excessive screen time and inactivity can cause a child seemingly gain weight which can progressively turn into teenage obesity. The sad news is that this can ultimately result in major health concerns, including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Here are few reasons why early prevention of obesity is crucial:

Habits develop early and continues: Through observation of their surroundings, children form food and lifestyle patterns. When a youngster grows up eating processed foods and living a sedentary lifestyle these habits frequently continue into adulthood. Which is why building a positive connection with food and exercise is non-negotiable. Childhood obesity continues into adulthood: Obese children are more likely to grow up to be fat adults, according to several studies. This medical condtion can lower overall aspects of of life and raises healthcare costs by increasing the risk of chronic diseases at a younger age. Psychological impact begins early: Obesity is not just a physical condition, children who are overweight may face bullying, low self-esteem and social isolation. Therfore, addressing weight issues early can protect mental health and emotional well-being.

Dr. Sharma outlines that prevention is easier than treatment as adult obesity management frequently necessitates medical or surgical intervention. Additionally early prevention with a healthy diet and regular exercise is easier, safer and far more successful. On the other hand family plays a crucial role for individuals who are struggling with weight issues. A supportive atmosphere can create a long-lasting change when families embrace healthy behaviours together such as cooking meals at home, playing outside and limiting screen time.

Best tips to prevent obesity

Early prevention of obesity does not involve any drastic measures. You can begin small but what is important is to be consistent to achieve a lot of change:

Make your child exercise at least 60 minutes every day Limit intake of junk food and sweet drinks Promote home-cooked foods Restrict television and video games Promote outdoor activity Teach your child to make healthy choices in an affirmative manner

"The most unfortunate part is that obesity develops slowly and silently. There is usually no pain in the beginning so people ignore the warning signs i.e., increasing waist size, fatigue, snoring, acidity or breathlessness. By the time medical problems appear the body has already been under stress for years. Schools and policymakers can make a big difference in creating healthier environments by promoting sports, regulating food options and spreading awareness," said Dr. Sharma.

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He concludes, "As a surgeon, I can treat obesity when it becomes severe. As a doctor, I strongly believe it should never reach that stage. The earlier we act, the better the outcomes not just for individuals but for society as a whole."

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