Feeling lazy? Pull your socks up and beat quarantine boredom with kickboxing. As it is a vigorous workout, kickboxing demands both your mental and physical strength. It requires stamina, conditioning, balance, agility, and athleticism. And if you include sparring in your workout, then your strength training gets to a whole new level. Also Read - Hate exercising? Try these 5 fun, effortless ways to stay fit during quarantine

What makes kickboxing so great?

Kickboxing is a high-intensity form of workout which includes the lactic threshold training, the fast burst of energy and the interval training and the unpredictable movements, which keep your core engaged and strengthen it. Also Read - Stuck at home amidst quarantine? Try these 4 exercises that require very little space

How to do the basic moves?

The basic moves listed below are for beginners, but they are practiced even by the pros for training. If you are able to master these 5 basic moves, then it will be easier for you to put together endless combinations of kickboxing methods. Use a heavy bag or pads (Thai pads or focus pads) since they allow you to throw leather with full force and let you increase the intensity of your workout. However, these strikes can also be done in front of a mirror at home. But don’t forget to do a warm-up and stretching session before your workout. Here are the 5 kickboxing cardio moves to start with – Also Read - Cardio workouts: Kettlebell exercises can help you lose weight and build endurance

Fight Stance

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart, hands up and legs slightly bent.

Your weight should be on the balls of your feet.

When you move, make sure the foot in the direction you are going moves first and that the leg that follows closes whatever distance the first leg opened.

For example, if you move forward six inches, make sure your back leg closes six inches to maintain the same fight stance.

Jab

Starting in your fight stance, let your front hand travel out in a straight line, making contact with the first two knuckles.

At the same time, rotate your shoulders almost like you’re reaching out to grab something which is far from you.

Keep your other hand up by your face.

Rotate your hand, so that by the time of contact, your palm is facing downward.

Return to fight stance.

Straight Right

From your fight stance, keep your elbows close to your body.

As your right hand starts traveling out towards the bag, make sure your left hand stays up to protect your face.

Pivot on the right foot to maximize range and power.

Rotate your shoulders and make contact with your first two knuckles.

Hook

Start in fight stance. Make sure there is a 90-degree angle in both the shoulder and elbow joints to maximize the power in the punch.

Pivot on the same-side foot. If you throw your left hook, pivot on your left foot; if you are throwing your right hook, pivot on your right foot.

The opposite hand should stay up to protect your face.

Again, make sure you keep your wrist firm and make contact with the first two knuckles.

Uppercut