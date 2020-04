Do activities you like to get more movement into your everyday life

We usually make a fitness resolution in the beginning of every year, but hardly stick to it. You may feel lazy to go to the gym every day or doing the regular exercise routine may become boring after some time. There are also people who do not want to make an effort to get out of their couch, leading an inactive life. These people are at greater risk of early death, according to researchers.

A study linked 20 years of a sedentary lifestyle with a two times risk of premature death. The results of the study were presented at the ESC Congress 2019.

They found that people who were inactive for 20 years had a 2-fold higher likelihood of all-cause death and 2.7-fold greater risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

The study indicated that you can compensate for a previously inactive lifestyle. “The sooner you get active, the sooner you will see positive results,” said study author Dr Trine Moholdt of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

An adult is generally advised to do 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous intensity aerobic physical activity.

Dr Moholdt said we should do activities we like to get more movement into our everyday life. So, if you find the normal exercise routine boring, try these exercise games to have fun while burning those extra calories:

Ring Fit Adventure

You will be squatting, crunching and doing downward-dogging in your effort to defeat a hench, bodybuilding dragon called Dragaux. That quite a good workout for a day. There are also plenty of mini-games and individual workouts that will target specific parts of your body. To play this game, you need the Ring Fit device (like a pilates ring), which comes packaged with the game.

Fitness Boxing

This fitness game offers you workouts under the supervision of a virtual trainer. You can use your Joy-Con motion controllers to perform punches and dodging maneuvers.

The game estimates your fitness age and calorie burn as per your weight and height. Based on this, it will set the routine, length and intensity of these workouts. However, you can make the adjustment as per your choice.

Beat Saber

While it isn’t marketed as a fitness game, the VR game will make you sweat a lot. It sees you ducking and dodging while swinging your arms to slice the blocks flying your way. It’s so much fun that you will not even realise the physical exertion you’re putting into it.

Zumba: Burn It Up

How about losing some weight while shaking your hips to some great tunes? Burn It Up offers you a private Zumba lesson in your home. It has 30 high-energy classes to get your heart-pumping while shaking your hips to some great tunes. This fitness game is an official Zumba product with real-life instructors. What’s more, you can invite two other persons to join on this fun game.