Starting A New Workout? Here's How Long Before You See Results

Have you been working out and not seeing any results? It can be confusing when results don't show as you expect them to. Expert tells how long before you actually see the results of your new workout.

Working out is beneficial to both our physical and emotional health. Strength training and cardio, for example, can aid boost metabolism. HIIT (high-intensity interval training) burns fat efficiently, making it an excellent weight-loss activity. Sprints and inclines on the treadmill are your greatest friends if you're looking to bulk up your booty. But how quickly will you see benefits once you start working out?

We would want to start by emphasising that the fitness or weight-loss journeys of every individual is unique, as are their bodies. As a result, no two people's outcomes will be the same. That being said, we spoke to Gauthaman Ramesh, Fitness Expert, Cult.fit to what to expect from exercise depending on your goals. Here's what he has to say:

Workout Results Depend On Individual Goals: Expert

Fitness expert Gauthaman Ramesh: Before we find the answer to this question, let's first understand how workouts actually help us get closer to our fitness goals. Any workout that we do helps us in various different aspects of fitness and all of them have their own timelines to see noticeable progress.

For example, a group S&C class might make you feel tired and give you that post-workout high but that's not all it does. The strength exercises that you do help you build muscular strength and endurance, the cardio exercises help your heart work better and the overall session activity helps you burn calories that can help you with your body composition goals.

How Soon Before You See Results Of A New Workout?

Muscular strength and endurance generally take a good 3-4 weeks of consistent training to see noticeable progress and results. Cardiovascular fitness directly connects to the efficiency of the heart and noticeable progress in cardiovascular fitness generally requires a minimum of 6 weeks. Burning calories is a major part of fat loss and body composition and this is a very immediate process. Training brings about almost immediate caloric burning and metabolic changes which aid in fat loss. All these of course happen only in favourable conditions like appropriate sleep, a balanced diet, low stress etc.

Having said that, whenever a new workout program is started, you generally go through a learning phase where you understand and learn by performing a new exercise or variation. It generally takes 1-2 weeks to learn the new exercises that come along with a new workout. Post this phase, you can perform the exercises to their potential and reap maximum benefits over the course of the next 4-6 weeks. This learning phase gets shorter as you advance in your training journey. This is one of the reasons why it is advisable for beginners to not try out new workout programs every week but to stick to one and follow through with it.

Hence, it is important to understand our goals and set expectations accordingly. The bottom line is that working out brings about multiple results and noticeable progress takes a variety of time-based on the result. But it is important to realise that whether these results are noticeable or not, they are happening and the only way to make them noticeable is through consistency and embedding working out into your lifestyle.

