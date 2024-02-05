Start Your Week On A High Note With This Malaika Arora-Inspired Cardio Routine

Photo: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

The mother-of-one was seen working out with her yoga trainer Jahnavi Patwardhan, sweating it out with some good-old cardio. Take a look.

Malaika Arora's fitness game is always strong. As is evident from her paparazzi-clicked videos and photos, and her social media posts, the model and actor is super serious about her health and well-being, and never misses a chance to exercise -- be it at her yoga and Pilates studio, or at home.

The mother-of-one was recently seen working out with her yoga trainer Jahnavi Patwardhan, who posted a video in which Malaika was seen sweating it out by doing some cardio exercises.

"Always killing it, this one. Starting the week off with some fun cardio..." Patwardhan's caption read.

The 50-year-old was dressed in a pair of yellow shorts and a matching sports bra. Not only did she flaunt her toned body, she also demonstrated some intense exercise routines that may look easy, but are not. If you are a beginner, consider taking it slow before attempting these cardio routines that give your entire body a good workout.

The first exercise that Malaika did was the basic, old-school cardio involving skipping ropes. But, she managed to do 100 sets of it. Next, she moved on to jumping jacks (50 sets), followed by pop squats. Know that these exercises work on your entire body and test your stamina. You might want to start off slow, and avoid some of them if you have specific injuries.

The actor also demonstrated mountain climbing exercise, which she managed to do on her yoga mat. Assuming the position of scaling a hill or a mountain, you have to go down on your fours and keep your arms steady, move your legs alternatively to mimic the movement of mountain climbers. This is a great exercise to tone your abdominal muscles and make your core strong.

Next, Malaika did some Russian twists, which is extremely exhausting. It requires you to place your weight on your derri re while twisting your body sideways. Your legs must be in the air throughout.

The actor also did some in-outs which, again, are great for abdominal muscle toning.

Would you like to attempt some of these exercises?