You don’t have to hit the gym, every time you need to train your legs. Here are the other options © Shutterstock

Yes, we all hate the leg day at the gym. But for overall fitness, you need to train the entire frame! And when talking about leg exercises, heavy-loaded squats and deadlifts are important to gain strength, but they aren’t the only options to build up a strong, good looking set of legs. Your bodyweight, combined with some willpower, can get the job done too. Here’s how.

Do the following six exercises as a circuit. Try to do as many reps as you can for one exercise in 30 seconds, then rest for next 30 seconds. Now move on to the next one. When you’ve finished the last exercise, start with the first exercise again. Do three or four circuits at once.

Squat jump

Step 1: With your feet hip-width apart, squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor, and then jump as high as you can.

Step 2: Allow your knees to bend 45 degrees when you land, pause in deep squat position for one full second, and then jump again.

Walking single-leg straight-leg deadlift reach

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms hanging to the side of your thighs.

Step 2: Lift your right leg behind you. Keeping your lower back arched, bend forward at your hips and lower your torso until it’s nearly parallel to the floor while you reach your opposite hand to the floor.

Step 3: Return to the starting position, take two steps forward, then repeat the movement with the opposite leg.

Side lunge

Step 1: Stand with your feet about twice shoulder-width apart. Keeping your right leg straight, push your hips back and to the left.

Step 2: Bend your left knee and lower your body until your left thigh is parallel to the floor. Your feet should remain flat on the floor at all times.

Step 3: Pause for two seconds, and then return to the starting position. Complete all reps and switch sides.

Scissor box jump

Step 1: Place your left foot on a box or bench with your right foot on the floor. In one movement, jump up and switch leg positions in midair.

Step 2: At the bottom position, pause for one second before alternating to the other leg.

Single-leg hip raise

Step 1: Lie faceup, arms out to your sides at 45-degree angles, left foot flat on the floor with that knee bent, and your right leg straight.

Step 2: Raise your right leg until it’s in line with your left thigh.

Step 3: Now squeeze your glutes and push your hips up. Pause, and return to the starting position.

Alternating drop lunge