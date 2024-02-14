Squats For Women: 5 Reasons Why You Must Do This Daily

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
-
Your lower body requires as much attention as your upper body. In many instances, gym goers focus more in their biceps and triceps and less on the thighs and glutes. This is mostly seen among men. Their focus is always to get more muscle mass in their upper body and develop abs. However important it is to develop and sculpt your upper body, it is as much important to also work on your calves, thighs, glutes and ankles. By only lifting weights, doing bicep and triceps curls and crunches, you are neglecting your lower body which can lead to many health problems like arthritis, weak bone, low bones mineral density, risk of injuries and fracture, etc.
Here is how you can stop worrying about your lower body and work on gaining muscle mass. The answer is simple, practice squats every day.
Our lower body has these four important muscles which require maintenance and care. Squats target these muscles directly. The stringer the muscles in our lower body, the easier it will be for our legs to balance our body. Weak muscles can lead to brittle bones in old age and can increase risk of sustaining injuries easily. This is especially risky for women as, they are more prone to bone related diseases than men.
