Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been really into fitness for some time now. Once the versatile and beautiful actress said: ” I’m here to be a Hero, not size zero.” However, with each passing day, she seems to be getting fitter and more athletic as she shares videos and photographs of her fitness regime on Instagram. With her every post on social media she just leaves us in awe.

She was overweight, but Sonakshi transformed herself totally not only by doing exercises but also by maintaining a healthy diet. To lose weight and shed kilos Sonakshi hits the gym twice a day. Her workout regimen includes cardio, hot yoga, functional training, weight training, etc and Sonakshi trains under the guidance of celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Let’s us have a look at her fitness regime.

Pilates

Pilates are great exercises for strengthening your pelvis and abdomen. Here in this video you can see Sonakshi is practising Pilates and she wrote “For months I’ve been avoiding this because I was always too afraid id let go of my hands and fall on my head, but I finally decided to give it a go, under the fine tutelage of @namratapurohit! Still a bit wobbly, but that’s cool because of its the first attempt, I know she’ll make a monkey out of me pretty soon, and ill have a more graceful video to show for it as well! Progress is a stepping stone to perfection, remember that! ”



Here’s another video fro her Pilates session:

Yoga

As we have already mentioned above that she loves doing Yoga. Here’s one beautiful post from her Instagram profile where you can see her practising headstand yoga.

Gym time

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo where she can be seen engaging in some fitness workout. Have a look!

To conclude, she is no superwoman, but what helped her was the fact that she did not lose her focus!