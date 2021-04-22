Many of you look up to the celebrities for their fitness routine and staying fit is extremely important at the moment as we are back to the Work From Home schedule and credit goes to novel coronavirus which is seeing a sudden surge in India. While WFH can actually make things a bit slow Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is here to motivate all her fans with a jaw-dropping transformation post. Giving the WFH term a new meaning Sonakshi Sinha in her latest social media post gave it a spin while appealing to fans to stay indoors amid the Covid pandemic.