Many of you look up to the celebrities for their fitness routine and staying fit is extremely important at the moment as we are back to the Work From Home schedule and credit goes to novel coronavirus which is seeing a sudden surge in India. While WFH can actually make things a bit slow, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is here to motivate all her fans with a jaw-dropping transformation post. Giving the WFH term a new meaning Sonakshi Sinha in her latest social media post gave it a spin while appealing to fans to stay indoors amid the Covid pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old actress shared few pictures of herself in which she can be seen indulging in her workout session. Her drastic body transformation pictures have definitely left the netizens awestruck. In the picture, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen standing next to a pilates machine in a Batman crop top and grey gym shorts. Alongside the photo, the actress wrote in the caption: "When #WFH for you means Workout from home. #gharperaho (stay at home)."

Haven't seen the post yet? Have a look at it here:

What Are The Benefits Of Pilates?

In her latest post, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen standing next to a pilates machine. Pilates is all about how you can slowly and in a controlled way you can handle your body movements. Some of the benefits of pilates are:

1. It tones your body muscles

2. It helps in strengthening your core muscles

3. Pilates help you to get a flexible body

4. One can improve his/her body posture by doing pilates

5. It is one of the best forms of cardio

6. Suffering from constant body ache? try pilates

7. According to the experts, Pilates is the best form of exercise that can help you lose weight effectively.

Stuck At Home? Tips To Get Started With Fitness

Amid the sudden surge in the daily coronavirus cases in India, the government has imposed a lockdown in several states to break the coronavirus chain. During this tough time when the gyms are all closed, it is best to work out at home. Wondering how to stay fit at home?

1. Self-commitment

2. Set a clear goal

3. Start small

4. Keep it going

5. Eating right

6. Be kind to yourself