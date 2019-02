Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut with the movie ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha,’ enjoys a massive fan following. The beautiful actress is hogging the limelight since her major body transformation after her first film. Now, Bhumi is gearing up for her role in the upcoming film Son Chiriya.

Bhumi, who is known to play every character with ease, has shared her video on Instagram, where you can spot her grinding wheat in a rustic chakki. She captioned it as ”Chakki fresh fitness.” It can help you get a total body workout, tone your abdominal and pelvic muscles. So, if you are looking out to get some break from your regular gym sessions to kill the monotony then you can surely try this!

Furthermore, Bhumi also does Pilates to stay in top shape. Pilates is a full-body workout, which is fun and challenging! So, by emphasizing on proper breathing technique, correct alignment of your spine and pelvis, and concentration on smooth, flowing movement, you can get a toned body. It is suitable for everyone. While doing Pilates, you can perform exercises using your own body weight, or with different pieces of equipment. In a typical Pilates workout, you will have to perform a number of exercises and stretches. Thus, you will have to perform each exercise with attention to proper breathing techniques and abdominal muscle control. To reap maximum benefits, you should be regular at doing Pilates. It consists of moving through a slow, sustained series of exercises with the help of abdominal control and proper breathing. The quality of each posture is vital rather than the number of repetitions or how energetically you can move. Hence, you should do it under the guidance of your expert because doing Pilates can help you enhance your flexibility.

You will also be able to improve your coordination, stabilize your spine, get a balanced muscular strength on both sides of your body, prevent injuries related to muscle imbalances, improve concentration, de-stress and become agile if you do Pilates regularly.

You should take some necessary precautions before opting for it. Avoid doing Pilates or consult your doctor, if you have recently had surgery, are pregnant, obese or people aged 40 years or more. So, just give away your sedentary lifestyle right now, and start doing Pilates. You will surely be able to get a super-svelte body, which you have always wanted to. Get going!