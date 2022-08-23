Soha Ali Khan Shells Major Midweek Inspiration With Her Latest Fitness Post

Are you looking for some midweek fitness inspiration to hit the gym? If yes, then check out Soha Ali Khan acing her workout yet again.

It is the middle of the week and we all could use some inspiration to hit the gym. Midweek can be stressful for some people and there is still a good number of days before the weekend arrives. So, why not release some tension by doing some exercise? Working out is known to ward off stress and keep you active. If you are still not inspired to get up and hit the gym, then check out Soha Ali Khan is never takes a day off from workouts.

Soha Ali Khan often shares her workout videos with her fans where she is seen slaying the fitness game. Always raising the fitness bar high, the 43-year-old shared another video of workout routines that will you get moving.

Soha Ali Khan Inspiring Workout

A day earlier, Soha shared a sneak peek of how she began her week with the appropriate exercise routine. In the video, Soha can be seen beginning each day with a strenuous box jump routine. The actor may be seen performing different leaps and pushup variations in the latter half of the video. In one scene of the video, Soha is shown doing a handstand while holding a ball in her other hand. She can also be seen holding dumbbells while she exercises to get stronger arms.

She captioned the video, "Monday Motivation." Check out the video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Box jumps aid in enhancing the body's strength. Additionally, it aids in weight management and the burning of a lot of calories. Conversely, pushups serve to improve the body's flexibility, balance, and posture. Additionally, it strengthens the arms and shoulders. Holding a handstand increases bowel movement and the body's general immunity. It also aids in easing breathlessness.

More Of Soha Ali Khan's Workouts

"Over and over. Consistency and repetition is the key," Soha captioned this video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Have fun at the gym with your friends! Soha captions the video, "Thodi mehnat thodi masti - working out with a friend is usually more effective but always more fun!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Back and arms day! Some inspiration if you want to work on a target area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Some fitspiration for days when you don't feel like working out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

