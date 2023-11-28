This Is What Soha Ali Khan Does When She Feels Low

Soha Ali Khan is fit as a fiddle! (Photo: Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Watching her make good use of the sunlight impressed her followers. One of them wrote: "Absolutely love your commitment to fitness. So inspiring."

It is no secret that our mood is directly linked to the weather. In summer, our energy levels are higher as compared to winter, wherein we feel slightly more lethargic and sluggish. It is also true that lack of sunlight, which is what happens in many parts of the country -- especially in the north -- during the winter months of November, December and January, can lead to mood swings and subsequently, hormonal issues. Soha Ali Khan, who is a fitness fiend, shared a video in which she demonstrated her exercise routine and stressed on the need to soak vitamin D from the sun.

According to the actor -- who keeps sharing videos of herself working out on her social media account, motivating her fans and followers to find their groove and lead healthy lives -- if one is feeling low, they must head to the terrace to soak in some vitamin D, which can help prevent seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

What is vitamin D?

According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, vitamin D is both a nutrient we eat, and a hormone that our bodies produce. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that can help the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus, both of which are critical for bone health.

TRENDING NOW

In fact, many laboratory studies have also shown that vitamin D can reduce cancer cell growth, control infections and reduce inflammation. Interestingly, since it is hard to get vitamin D through food, the best way is by taking supplements: vitamin D2 ('ergocalciferol' or pre-vitamin D) and vitamin D3 ('cholecalciferol'). These are "naturally-occurring forms produced in the presence of the sun's ultraviolet-B rays". This is what gives it the moniker 'sunshine vitamin'. Vitamin D3 is produced in humans.

What is seasonal affective disorder (SAD)?

It is perhaps the most appropriate acronym, because according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, SAD is a type of depression that happens during a certain season of the year, most often fall and winter. While there is no clear cause of SAD, less sunlight and shorter days in the winter are thought to be linked to a chemical change in the brain that may trigger seasonal affective disorder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

In Soha Ali Khan's Instagram video, the mother-of-one was seen soaking some much-needed sunlight while performing some high-intensity exercises to make the most of the winter sun. The actor did a variation of burpees, which she combined with box jumps -- only she used a parapet for it. She also did some exercises involving the battle rope, which she paired with a leg routine. The 45-year-old also did a handstand, among other things, and set massive fitness goals.

You may like to read

Watching her make good use of the sunlight impressed her followers. One of them wrote: "Absolutely love your commitment to fitness. So inspiring." Another person commented, "You're on fire!"

Would you like to try these high-intensity routines?