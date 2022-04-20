Slay The Fitness Game The Rashmika Mandanna Style

Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness freak and this video is proof! Check out the Rashmika acing an intense cardio workout like no other.

Apart from being a phenomenal actor, Rashmika Mandanna is also known for being one of the fittest actors in the industry. And her Instagram account is a testimony to how she loves sweating it out. The actor, who was recently declared the national crush of India, recently shared another video of herself doing intense cardio. For everyone looking for inspiration, this video of the 25-year-old doing a high-intensity workout will surely be it.

Check Out Rashmika Mandanna Acing Her Workout

Sharing her love for working out, she asked her fans to share a flexed bicep emoji if they are also working out. Here is the intense video to give you some fitspiration.

Rashmika Mandanna performed a variation of leg muscle strengthening exercises and core strengthening exercises, including squat variants and more, in the video. She looked uber-comfy while burning those calories, dressed in a lavender-hued loose-fit tank top and a pair of shorts.

Benefits Of A Cardio Workout

Cardio fitness gets your blood pumping and works for your large muscle groups. Cardiovascular activity is another name for it. Experts advise that you do at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of strenuous activity every week. Moderate activity includes things like brisk walking or swimming. Vigorous activity includes things like running and cycling. You can also include mix it up like the actress as she does core strengthening, leg exercises and aerobic exercises.

Apart from this, cardio works the whole body and here are all the benefits of the workout that you need to know:

Brain And Joints

Cardio exercise benefits the brain and joint health. Some of the health benefits of exercise include increased blood flow, decreased stroke, improved memory, better brain functioning, and strong bones and muscles.

Benefits Of Skin And Muscles

Being active helps to enhance circulation, which leads to smoother, healthier skin. Other health benefits can extend far beyond your skin, as well. When you work your muscles, you increase the amount of oxygen available to them, allowing them to work harder. Regular cardiac exercise causes your muscles to adapt to a higher workload over time, making everyday tasks feel easier.

Aid Weight Loss

IF weight loss is your goal, then cardio is for you. Experts suggest that when cardio is paired with a healthy nutritious diet, it becomes for a person to shed the extra kilos. So, less sitting, and more physical activity is what you need to burn all those calories.

Reduces Disease Risk

Doing cardio can help improve blood sugar control, minimize stress on this critical organ, and lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. It also aids in maintaining cholesterol levels as well as the reduction of blood fats. You become less likely to become susceptible to diseases like diabetes, hypertension, certain cancers and heart disease.

Improves Mood

Our moods change throughout the day, but being active might help you feel better, especially after a stressful day. So, the next time you're anxious or having a bad day, stand up and move your body.

Induces Sleep And Energy

There's a reason you feel great after working out. Physical activity boosts your energy levels by generating endorphins, which provide you with more sustained energy throughout the day. After a long, hectic day, battling to fall asleep is the last thing you want to do when it's time to hit the bed. The good news is that aerobics increases REM sleep and helps you fall asleep faster.

