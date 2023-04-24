Skin Hunger: Can Touch Deprivation Affect Your Health?

Physical touch not necessarily means sensual touch but it can include all healthy touches necessary for the overall well-being of a person.

Taking long showers, cuddling toys or pets or loving spending time in a warm blanket could be a few signs.

Psychology has found physical touch to be necessary for the overall well-being of a person. Human beings are social animals and they derive security and happiness from physical touch. Deprivation of healthy touch in childhood and adulthood can contribute to the development of mental health disorders and can also make a person experience loneliness which is again associated with many chronic illnesses.

There is growing evidence that COVID-19 has made the world more touch deprived. Social distancing and reduced physical interactions like hugging and shaking hands have led to low skin-to-skin contact between humans. Lack of physical touch has been seen to cause anxiety and depression. As per quoted experts, the craving for human touch can vary from person to person.

Harlow's experiment: Physical touch as a survival need

Harry Harlow, a famous psychologist is known for his controversial experiments on rhesus monkeys. The psychologist separated infant rhesus monkeys from their biological mothers. The baby monkeys were nourished by two artificial surrogate monkeys, one made of metal that provided milk from an artificial breast and the other made of fluffy, soft material that provided physical comfort. Towards the end of the experiment, the psychologist observed that the monkeys only headed to the metal surrogate when hungry but in threatening situations or when in need of love, comfort and safety, they headed to the soft surrogate that was pleasant and warm to touch.

The outcome of rhesus monkeys that had no surrogate at all but had other physical needs like hunger and thirst satisfied was extremely negative. Many baby monkeys couldn't survive in the absence of warm physical contact with the mother and even their physical health started to deteriorate in absence of healthy touch and emotional comfort.

The results from Harlow's experiments suggest that the role of the primary caregiver is not limited to satisfying infants' primary drives. Harlow suggests that there is another drive, 'contact comfort,' which the fluffy surrogate satisfied.

What is meant by touch deprivation?

Physical touch not necessarily means sensual touch but it can include all healthy touches necessary for the overall well-being of a person. As per studies, people are more touch deprived in countries having touch aversion. Touch has been found to calm down certain bodily functions that often put us in survival mode. It is known to regulate heart rate and blood pressure. It is also associated with the release of happy hormones such as oxytocin, serotonin, and dopamine. Some people associate touch with trust and this can sometimes prevent them from 'bad' touches. However, the total absence of frequent positive touch in childhood can affect the development of a child's intimacy and social skills.

The following are a few signs to take note of if one is touch deprived-

Overwhelming sensation of loneliness Anxiety Difficulty sleeping Taking long baths or showers Wrapping up in blankets Frequently cuddling a pet or cushion.

How can you fulfil your need for comfort contact?

The following are some methods that can help people to reduce touch deprivation-

Using warm blankets that can give comfort like a tight hug. Self-massage or gently stroking one's neck to stimulate the vagus nerve for a calming effect. Recounting memories of previous warm and comforting touches. Hugging inanimate objects such as a pillow or a soft toy Trying to stay in regular conversation with loved ones Engaging in self-love activities like doing nails or doing one's hair Singing and dancing.