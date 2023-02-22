Singing Bowls: Should You Be Using Them?

A study conducted in Italy showed that they increased the overall well-being of people fighting metastatic cancer.

Apart from the potential health benefits, little evidence shows the risk of these bowls triggering seizures

It is a common sight to see round vibrating bowls in places where sound therapy is being practised. In India, one usually calls them the Tibetan singing bowls or the Himalayan bowls. These metal or crystal bowls are known to send out vibrations when hit with a mallet. Though they appear to be just a bowl that creates sound, they are known to promote relaxation and possess powerful healing properties. Another interesting thing to note might be that these bowls also possess some side effects. These seemingly harmless musical instruments must be used wisely.

The singing bowls fall under sound therapy. It stems from an ancient practice that is being used as a complementary treatment for treating various illnesses. They are being used in pain management, psychotherapy, relaxation and for spiritual practices.

Singing bowls and healing

The singing bowls have a long history and have been a part of many spiritual and religious practices in Tibet and surrounding areas. Some new studies have investigated their impact on human health. As per some isolated studies, these bowls produce binaural beats that stimulate beta waves or theta waves known for deep relaxation. They are also known to lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. A study showed that these bells also positively affect physical parameters like blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation and others. They are known to be effective in a short time span of 20 minutes. A study conducted in Italy showed that they increased the overall well-being of people fighting metastatic cancer.

Potential side effects

The seemingly pleasant singing bowls can have side effects that one must be careful about. Here are a few precautions to consider-

They are associated with the risk of triggering seizures. Hence, people with epilepsy must use them cautiously. The vibrations can sometimes interfere with the metal devices in the body and might cause them to malfunction. They must not be played too close to tumours. They can trigger powerful memories. Hence, people with PTSD must use them carefully. People with skin issues like psoriasis must keep the bowls away from them as they are associated with the risk of flaring up the condition. Some studies advice not to keep singing bowls too close to pregnant belly.