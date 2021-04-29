Women are at greater risk for osteoporosis than men, and the risk increases significantly with age.

Old bone is constantly being broken down and replaced with a new one. Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the creation of new bone doesn’t keep up with the loss of old bone. It causes our bones to become weak and brittle, which increases risk of fractures. Usually, Osteoporosis-related fractures occur in the hip, wrist or spine. This bone disease affects men and women of all races, but women who are past menopause are at highest risk. This is partly because hormone estrogen that protects bones decreases sharply when women reach menopause, which can cause bone loss. In addition, women tend to have smaller, thinner bones compared to men. With growing years, we also lose our bone density. Weight bearing exercises are best exercises for building and maintaining strong bones. But people with Osteoporosis should avoid high impact exercises like running & jumping, excessive bending forward like crunches & sit-ups and twisting the spine like bicycle & rotation. Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has shared some simple exercises that you can do safely. Also Read - Osteoporosis and kyphotic deformity: A very real risk for post-menopausal women

“Exercise will benefit your bones no matter when you start, but you’ll gain the most benefits if you start exercising regularly when you’re young and continue to exercise throughout your life,” she wrote on Instagram. She suggested combining strength training exercises with weight-bearing and balance exercises. Also Read - Early menopause ups your risk of osteoporosis by almost 56 per cent: How to deal with it

Osteoporosis workout

Here are the exercises that she has suggested for Osteoporosis patients: Also Read - Dairy intake may not prevent osteoporosis in post-menopausal women, but lifestyle changes can

Set 1

Wall Sit (10-40 Secs)

Squat on Chair with Pillow (10-15 Reps)

Squat on Chair (10-15 Reps)

Set 2️

Wall Push-up (10-15 Reps Each)

Knee Push-up (8-15 Reps Each)

Full Push-up (8-15 Reps Each)

Set 3

Marching (10 Reps Each)

Bridge Marching (8-15 Reps Each)

Set 4

Mini Swan (6-8 Reps)

Swan (6-8 Reps)

Set 5

Arms Circles (15 Reps Each)

Reverse Circles (15 Reps Each)

Push Front (15 Reps Each)

Push Back (15 Reps Each)

Push Up (15 Reps Each)

Push Down (15 Reps Each)

Watch the video here

Ready to perform the Osteoporosis workout with Yasmin Karachiwala? Let’s get started:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

Osteoporosis diet

Getting enough calcium and vitamin D is essential to reduce risk of developing osteoporosis.

At the same time, avoid certain that can negatively impact your bone health is important. Here is a list of foods to avoid and foods to eat for stronger bones.

Super Foods for Your Bones

Dark leafy greens: Not must dairy products, but dark greens like bok choy, Chinese cabbage, kale, collard greens, and turnip greens are good sources of calcium. They also contain vitamin K, which can reduce your risk for osteoporosis.

Sweet potato: It is rich in both magnesium and potassium, two lesser-known nutrients that help keep bones healthy. Magnesium deficiency can cause problem with your vitamin D balance, which may affect your bone health. Potassium, on the other hand, helps neutralize acid in the body that can leach calcium out of your bones.

Egg yolks: Natural sunlight is the best source of vitamin D, which is also present in fortified milk, egg yolks, saltwater fish, liver, and supplements.

Worst foods for your bones

High-salt diet: Health experts advise limiting sodium to 2,300 milligrams a day – equal to a teaspoon of salt. Too much sodium intake can cause calcium loss, weakening bones with time. Studies have shown that postmenopausal women with a high-salt diet lose more bone minerals than other women of the same age.

Soft drinks: Many soft drinks contain phosphoric acid, which can increase calcium excretion in your urine. In addition, such drinks lack calcium. Combination of these two factors can up your risk of osteoporosis.

Caffeine: This is another food item that leaches calcium from your bones. For every 100 milligrams of caffeine ingested, you may lose about 6 milligrams of calcium.