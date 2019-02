The nutritional needs for those who regularly push themselves in a gym can be divided into pre-workout and post-workout diets. “Someone who joins a gym must realize that they followed a certain lifestyle for years before they joined a gym. Such a lifestyle included a specific diet, level of physical activity, sleeping habits and much more. Once such a person decides to start working out, it quickly becomes obvious that the person’s diet is going to have to change to meet the demands of their workout and to get the kind of physique they want. There is a need to change one’s diet when starting an intense workout routine because good diets help people get the kind of body they want. A man who wants to look fit and healthy will have a different diet than someone who wants a six pack or a person who has decided to become a professional bodybuilder,” says Arvind Jain, Co-founder and Director of AS-IT-IS Nutrition.

What is pre-workout nutrition?

“Pre-workout nutrition refers to nutrients that help boost energy in the muscles and allow a sustained workout. These also improve one’s mental focus during workouts. Is having a pre-workout supplement essential for everyone? The answer lies in understanding what a person’s reasons are for joining a gym. For a person who already eats nutritious food and just wants a fit and flexible body, pre work out supplements may not be necessary. Those looking for a six-pack will benefit from healthy pre-workouts supplements because they add value and will give them the focussed energy necessary during workouts. Adding pre-workout supplements to diet will help them endure much more during their workout and will give them the extra push needed to carry complete that additional push up or stretch. Such supplements help prepare for strenuous physical activity the body will perform in a gym,” Arvind says.

Pre-workout supplements help pump nitric oxide and improve blood supply to the muscles during a workout. Such pre-workout supplements may include creatine, caffeine, and beta-alanine and should be complemented by drinking abundant amounts of water. Even coffee acts as a good pre work out supplement, yet drinking it should not become a habit. Of course, all pre-workout supplements should be taken under the guidance of a dietician or trainer.

“Without the right diet, having a chiseled physique is not only difficult, but it’s also impossible. The human body needs nutrients to grow muscles and tissue and such nutrients are absent in a traditional Indian diet. Furthermore working out for hours without replenishing the body with enough protein and amino acids will do great harm to the body. It’s crucial to understand that it’s impossible to have the physique flaunted by movie stars, bodybuilders, athletes, and models without supplying the body with the right building blocks. Even someone who doesn’t want a muscular body but just wants to look lean has to change their diet. Such a person should not have foods such as sweets and soft drinks,” says Arvind.

Weight training causes the muscles in the body to tear. When the body is supplied with enough protein, the muscles join again stronger and larger than they had been before. According to Arvind, pre-workout supplements may increase torque allowing the person to work out for longer.