Should You Drink Water After Having A Cup Of Tea?

How many times have you heard that you should not drink water after having a cup of hot tea? Is it really harmful to your health? Here's what you need to know.

You must have heard a thousand times that drinking water after having a cup of tea or coffee is not good for you. But is it true? What can an innocent glass of water possibly do to your health when it is considered the most potent drink of them all? Is it because of mixing hot and cold drinks together? Let's find out.

What Happens When We Drink Water After Having Tea?

Do you wake up to a glass of hot cup of tea or coffee in the morning? But every time you reach your hand to have a glass of water afterwards, suddenly a voice in your head says, "You must not drink water after having a cup of tea?"

There is little to no scientific evidence that proves that drinking water after having tea is dangerous for your health. However, it is believed that drinking water immediately after drinking a hot beverage like tea can lead to problems like pyorrhoea disease and digestive issues like acidity or pain.

Drink Water Before Tea/Coffee?

The reason for drinking a glass of water before tea or coffee is that it lowers the acidity levels in the stomach. Tea has a pH of roughly 6 (acidic), while coffee has a pH of around 5 (which also falls under the acidic range). In other words, drinking tea or coffee in the morning or evening can increase the risk of acidity and can lead to acute diseases, ulcers and cancer.

Experts say that drinking water before tea or coffee can help lower acid levels in the stomach but also reduces stomach and overall health damage. Due to its high acidic content, it also reduces the effect of tea on the teeth. Drinking water also keeps the body hydrated and aids in the removal of pollutants.