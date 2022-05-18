Should You Drink Green Tea On An Empty Stomach?

Have you been drinking green tea on an empty stomach? do you even know if that is the right way or if you are actually harming your body? Well, green tea is best known for its amazing properties including weight loss, improving heart health, great to regulate the body's normal temperature, etc. In one word - Green tea is the best when you are someone who is into following healthy routines. But, you can only gain the best out of this elixir when you drink it the right way and at the right time. Let's explore more about when is the right time to drink green tea and how much is too much.

Never Drink Green Tea On An Empty Stomach!

Yes, what you read above is right. Drinking green tea is good but never consume it the first thing in the morning, that too on an empty stomach. Drinking green tea first thing in the morning can affect stomach balance. Why so? Green tea is rich in antioxidants and strong polyphenols which can play a key role in increasing the production of stomach acid and this can disturb the digestive system of your body, leading to bloating, gas, etc. Wondering when to drink green tea so that you get the optimum result? Well, It is ideal if you have it between meals or post having food.

Also, have some biscuits or some snacks with your green tea (keep it healthy). But, never drink it on an empty stomach. Also, do not keep drinking green tea throughout the day thinking it will help you lose weight fast. Here's how much you should consume this amazing tea.

How Much Green Tea Should You Drink?

It is best to have 1-2 cups of green tea in a day. Never drink too much green tea. Why? Excess green tea can actually result in toxicity or can damage your liver. So, it is ideal to not have more than two-to-three cups a day. Also, never drink green tea right after your meal. It can increase the production of gastric juices leading to acidity, bloating, etc. Therefore, it's best to have green tea 30-45 minutes before or after your meals.

