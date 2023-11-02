Should I Worry About Working Out In The Cold? Let Us Explore The Risks And Advantages

Should I Worry About Working Out In The Cold? Let Us Explore The Risks And Advantages

Sometimes we may not have much of an option for workout places, in this case, find out if it is really safe and advantageous to workout outside during freezing temperatures or not.

When we think about winter season, the first things that pops up in our mind are delicious foods, cookies, Christmas, hot chocolate and cozy blanket. For most of us, working out is the very last thing in our mind. However, that is part of the problem. In winters, we feel lazy, lethargic to workout. Moreover, the weather is so cold that we also do not wanna step outside in those temperatures. Yes, there is an option of working out inside the house. But, most Indians do not have centralised air conditioning in our homes so, the inside of the house is as cold as the outside.

But, there are many pros to look forward to:

It will warm up your body and help you feel less cold It will help you stay active and not feel lethargic There is something very refreshing int working out, amidst nature, even if it is cold It will help get rid of Seasonal Affective Disorder, which mostly happens in winters It will help you maintain your weight during the holiday season

Are There Benefits Of Training In Cold Weather?

Here are some research findings about whether or not it is a good idea to workout in freezing temperatures or not:

TRENDING NOW

This is a debate that can be argued both for and against. For a long time experts claimed that our bodies burn more fat in winters to keep us warm. They said, thermogenesis takes place in the winter. This is a process through which our body's white gat gets converted into brown fat, thereby keeping us warm. But, this finding lacks enough scientific backing. On the other hand, a study states that if we workout in the cold, it will help our hormones govern our appetite. We may feel more hungry after a winter workout than compared to a summer workout. But, there is a downside as well. Working out in the cold may also increase your risk of catching a cold. Our respiratory cell defenses are a lot weaker in the cold weather.