Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim’s PDA never fails to grab headlines. Shoaib and Dipika have shared pictures shared of Shoaib look hot from inside the pool, while Dipika was gazing at him. The couple is adorable, and surely, Shoaib is killing it, and the secret behind his toned physique is his disciplined fitness routine.

Shoaib is a fitness fanatic and makes sure that he takes out time from his busy schedule. Here, we tell you how he stays in top shape.

You can see Shoaib doing punching bag workout here. The punching bag which is also called as a heavy bag can be described as a piece of exercise equipment that helps in enhancing your fitness levels. You must be knowing that hitting a punching bag is physically demanding, and it requires a lot of stamina and flexibility. You will be able to enhance your core stability as well as coordination. Staying on your toes and transferring your weight from one foot to the another as you strike, tends to help you develop core stability while circling the punching bag and throwing punches. It can help strengthen your core and may provide support to your body and prevent you from falling. Ta da, you will also be able to keep injuries at bay. Constant punching of the bag will allow you to develop a strong upper body and increase your bone mineral density. So, what are you waiting for. do it right away!

Shoaib also opts for weight training. Weight training can help you build muscle, along with increasing your metabolism. It can not only strengthen muscles but your bones as well. Weight training increases bone density and helps you reduce your risk of bone ailments. Weight training can help you grill your fat and increase your stamina. It can release endorphins. Endorphins are neurotransmitters that prevent pain, improve mood, and help fight depression. An increased in endorphins naturally reduces stress. Endorphins also help stimulate your mind, improve alertness and energize you.

Shoaib can be seen cycling here. It is a low impact activity which causes less strain and injuries. Cycling uses all of the major muscle groups as you pedal and is a good workout for your whole body. It can help you improve your posture and coordination, and destroy stress. You will also be able to enhance your joint mobility if you do it on a daily basis. So, start exercising right away to stay healthy and hearty!